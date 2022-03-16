Kim Cattrall's Gold Coat Is Cool, But Wait Until You See Her Sneakers in FARFETCH's New Campaign

FARFETCH Spring 2022 Campaign

Courtesy of FARFETCH

Her days of playing Sex and the City's Samantha Jones may be behind her, but Kim Cattrall's style icon status is still well intact. Just take a look at the actress starring in FARFETCH's spring 2022 campaign, #YourChoiceYourFarfetch, alongside the likes of Josh Hartnett (a true blast from our '00s past looking every bit the hot dad), María Isabel, and Steve Lacy. Between the gold coat, chunky sneakers, and the accompanying Dalmatian, we're essentially about to print and frame these fashion-forward photos. They're just that good.

FARFETCH Spring 2022 Campaign

Courtesy of FARFETCH

"We really wanted to create a campaign that ultimately communicates to consumers that there are no expectations when it comes to their self-expression through fashion," Holli Rogers, FARFETCH's Chief Brand Officer, said in a press release. "Our protagonists in the #YourChoiceYourFARFETCH campaign represent fashion-lovers across a range of ages and style references, choosing the pieces that make them feel more confident and empowered."

That message is loud and clear with Cattrall, who, in another shot, comfortably chills on a very granparents'-basement kind of couch decked out in a contrasting plaid blazer, sleek black pants, and heels. Holli adds that FARFETCH is the go-to site for "pieces you didn't even know you had to have," and considering that this look hits on multiple major trends and has now inspired our shopping list, we have to agree. Thankfully, we can easily shop these looks (and similar pieces) in a dedicated section on the retailer's site.

FARFETCH Spring 2022 Campaign

Courtesy of FARFETCH

Videos are also in the mix and, according to the brand, this campaign will extend across Tik-Tok and Instagram with custom GIPHYS and interactive stickers. Sounds like our text groups and Slack chats are about to get a bit more cool.

We also can't forget the other campaign stars who posed in equally dreamy outfits — including María Isabel, who shows off Miu Miu's very, viral pleated mini skirt. Take a look at some of the highlights, ahead, before heading to FARFETCH to fill up your cart.

Josh Hartnett in the FARFETCH Spring 2022 Campaign

Courtesy of FARFETCH Josh Hartnett in FARFETCH's new campaign.

María Isabel in the FARFETCH Spring 2022 Campaign

Courtesy of FARFETCH María Isabel in FARFETCH's new campaign.

Steve Lacy in the FARFETCH Spring 2022 Campaign

Courtesy of FARFETCH Steve Lacy in FARFETCH's new campaign.