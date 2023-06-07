Kim Cattrall Says She's Changed Her Mind About Plastic Surgery

Kim Cattrall isn’t saying no to going under the knife ― anymore.

The “Sex and the City” star used to say she would never undergo plastic surgery, but recently confessed she now has a different view.

“I probably said that in my forties! I’m in my sixties now and I’m all about battling aging in every way I can,” she said in an interview with the U.K.’s Sunday Times published over the weekend. “There are so many other alternatives now, treatments that stimulate your own body to fight aging.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

“There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you,” she continued. “But yes, if you have the money and, more importantly, the right surgeon. It can’t be emphasized enough. You want to look like you.”

Cattrall attends the

Cattrall attends the "About My Father" premiere on May 9 in New York City.

Cattrall said she wants to look like “the best version of myself” because she plays “a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally I am looking after myself.”

The “How I Met Your Father” star told the Daily Mail in 2011 that she looked up to actors who shunned radical measures to try to keep their appearances young.

“I look at people like Judi Dench, who’s in her 70s, and I think, ‘What the hell am I frightened of?’” she told the outlet at the time. “In my life and career I want to embrace aging because I think that’s what’s interesting.”

“I think a forehead without any lines doesn’t tell me they’ve lived a life,” Cattrall said then.

Related...