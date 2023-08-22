Kim Cattrall marks 67th birthday with poignant post ahead of her highly anticipated And Just Like That cameo

Kim Cattrall wrote a poignant post on her 67th birthday (PA Archive)

Kim Cattrall marked her 67th birthday with a poignant social media post days before her highly anticipated And Just Like That… cameo.

The former Sex and The City star took to Instagram on Monday to mark her birthday milestone with a photo of her clad in a pair of navy chinos and Breton top, sitting on a stone throne.

Captioning the photo, she referenced a quote from Ridley Scott’s Oscar-winning film Gladiator, which Russell Crowe’s character General Maximus delivers on screen.

She wrote: “Imagine where you will be and it will be so” alongside a red love heart and lips emojis.

After sharing her post, she was inundated with messages from fans, who wished her a happy birthday and shared their excitement about her upcoming appearance on AJLT.

One enthusiastically penned: “Can’t wait to Watch your dear Samantha on season finale”.

Her post comes as she’s set to reprise her role of Samantha Jones for a one-scene cameo in the Sex And The City spin-off.

The series, which sees Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis reprise their roles, has previously explained Cattrall’s absence by saying Samantha moved to London without warning and has become distant from her former friends.

According to industry publication Variety, her brief return will see her have a phone conversation with Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw, in the show’s finale.

Cattrall reportedly shot her dialogue without speaking to or seeing the rest of the cast.

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Cattrall and Parker, with some concluding this influenced her departure from the franchise.

Cattrall pictured with Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis in 2008 (PA Archive)

Patricia Field, the acclaimed costume designer who worked on Sex And The City but did not return for And Just Like That because she was working on Netflix hit Emily In Paris, dressed Cattrall for her scene, Variety reported.

In the first season of And Just Like That, Carrie contacted Samantha via text message, and in the finale, the two made a plan to see each other to try to reconnect.

Cattrall played PR executive Samantha for six series of Sex And The City, which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

She was beloved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious ways but stepped away from playing the role when she was not happy with the script for a third film.