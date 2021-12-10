Kim Cattrall Just Posted For The First Time Since 'And Just Like That' Release

Photo credit: Amy Sussman - Getty Images

Sex And The City revival And Just Like That is officially out in the world, and it's all the internet is talking about right now.

But one person who is seemingly oblivious to the whole thing is Kim Cattrall, who's having a very jolly time on her holidays. Live your best life, Kim!

The actress, who played Samantha Jones in the original SATC, is noticeably absent from the reboot, instead leaving the likes of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York (Kristin Davis) to explore life in their 50s alone.

Reasons for Cattrall's absence from the show have been explored in some depth and fans have been waiting with bated breath for a in inkling of how the actor feels about the reboot or whether she's even going to watch it at all.

If her latest Instagram post is anything to go by, then no she's not, as she's very much enjoying a pasta lunch in Rome instead. 'Dining in Rome with a delicious cacio e pepe finished in a wheel of pecorino.. #buonappetito' the actor wrote with a one minute video of a cheesy pasta.

Fans in the comments couldn't help but make Sex And The City references. 'I missed you seeing you in @justlikethatmax SAM 😍 ,' one person wrote, while another put, 'Hey Kim, I just wanted to say we definitely missed your character tonight on the new show but I think they also did great to incorporate your character in a way as well.'

Someone else said, 'And Just Like That isn't the same without you.'



Let the woman enjoy her pasta in peace!

The opening scenes of And Just Like That reveal that Samantha ended her friendship with Carrie after she was terminated as her publicist. 'It’s kind of like she’s dead, we never talk about her,' Carrie tells Miranda in one early scene. 'She stopped returning my calls.'

Miranda replies, 'Her pride got damaged,' with Carrie adding, 'I thought I was more to her than an ATM. I always thought the four of us would be friends forever.'

Ouch.

