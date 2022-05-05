Kim Cattrall Finally Lets Us Know What She Thinks Of Sex And The City Reboot, And Just Like That

Matt Bagwell
·4 min read

Kim Cattrall has broken her silence on the Sex And The City reboot And Just Like That, revealing that she was never asked to be a part of the series and that she found out about it through social media.

The British-born actor starred as Samantha Jones in the original six series of the show, which ran from 1998 to 2004, as well as two feature films released in 2008 and 2010.

The reboot sees Sarah Jessica Parker return as New York City columnist Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.

In an interview with Variety, Kim said she was not approached to reprise her character as she had previously made her “feelings clear” after she turned down a script for a possible third movie in 2017.

Kim Cattrall&#xa0; (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images)
Kim Cattrall (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images)

Kim Cattrall (Photo: Karwai Tang via Getty Images)

“The series is basically the third movie. That’s how creative it was,” she said. “I was never asked to be part of the reboot. I made my feelings clear after the possible third movie, so I found out about it like everyone else did — on social media.”

Samantha had been written into the script for the potential third movie, which would have seen her receive unwanted “dick pics” from Brady, Miranda’s 14-year-old son – a storyline she described as “heartbreaking”.

Remarking that it was an “understatement” to say her character wasn’t progressing, Kim went on to offer what she believed to be a more compelling storyline.

“Why can’t Samantha, who owns her PR company — maybe she had to sell it because of financial woes? 2008 was tough,” she said. “I mean that’s a scenario that was kind of off the top of one of my reps’ heads, and I thought that’s a great idea. That’s a conflict. Instead of an underage boy’s…”

“I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen. But also, I was ready,” she added. “As difficult as it was, and as scary as it is to stand up and not be bullied by the press or the fans or whomever — to just say, I’m good. I’m on this track. It was so great working with you. I so enjoyed it, but I’m over here.”

(L-R) Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis film on location for Sex And The City 2 on the streets of Manhattan on September 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) (Photo: James Devaney via Getty Images)
(L-R) Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis film on location for Sex And The City 2 on the streets of Manhattan on September 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) (Photo: James Devaney via Getty Images)

(L-R) Kim Cattrall, Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis film on location for Sex And The City 2 on the streets of Manhattan on September 8, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/WireImage) (Photo: James Devaney via Getty Images)

Kim also admitted that she had not watched the new 10-part series, which debuted earlier this year.

Reflecting on why she closed the door on playing Samantha, she said: “It’s a great wisdom to know when enough is enough.

“I also didn’t want to compromise what the show was to me. The way forward seemed clear.”

Despite Kim’s physical absence from the reboot, her character lives on in the series ― with Carrie communicating with Samantha via text throughout the season ― which Kim said was “odd” and “feels different than the Samantha that I played.”

The show also depicted a dissolution of the pair’s friendship after Samantha was apparently dropped as Carrie’s publicist, prompting Samantha to move to London.

For years there have been reports of a real-life rift between Kim and SJP, with some concluding this influenced her departure.

Discussing her relationship with her Sex And The City co-stars, Kim said: “I think we were colleagues. My colleagues aren’t my friends. It was professional.”

She admitted she found it “odd” that she was still referenced in the latest storyline, but said knowing fans wanted more of her was a “really wonderful feeling”.

She added: “That feels powerful, that I’ve left something behind that I’m so proud of. I loved her. I loved her so, so, so much.

“It’s tough competition. The original show is in all of our imaginations. But for me, it feels clean.”

She added that parts of her character, who became beloved by millions of fans for her sex-positive and ambitious attitude, remain with her and she feels “ultimately protective of her”.

Kim has since appeared in the new How I Met Your Father TV series as well as a reboot of 1999 series Queer As Folk.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • George Springer's two home runs power Blue Jays past Astros 2-1

    TORONTO — After Bradley Zimmer made a spectacular diving catch in centre field for the Blue Jays, George Springer joked with manager Charlie Montoyo in Toronto's dugout about becoming a full-time designated hitter. Springer certainly thrived at DH on Saturday, hitting two solo home runs as the Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 2-1. "If that's what he wants me to do that day, I do it," said Springer. "I'm not going to complain. I don't care. It doesn't bother me. I'm here for us. "If that mea

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Why the Raptors didn't utilize bench players more

    Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri discusses whether or not Toronto needs a traditional center, why Nick Nurse didn't give more minutes to a few developing bench players and skills they could aim to acqiure through free agency. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Senators have promising young core, but head into off-season with work to do

    OTTAWA — A season that started with optimism for the Ottawa Senators finished with the same result — the team outside the playoffs. After a strong 7-2-1 finish to the 2020-21 season, Ottawa came into this campaign hoping to challenge for a post-season berth. "The rebuild is done," general manager Pierre Dorion said before the season after signing a contract extension. "Now we're stepping into another zone." Instead the Senators (33-42-7) finished the 2021-22 season 26th overall and missed the pl

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — In an dominating season for Real Madrid, it was only fitting that it didn’t even need its best players to win the Spanish league. Using its backups ahead of the Champions League semifinals, Madrid earned a record-extending 35th Spanish league title with a comfortable 4-0 home win over Espanyol on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added on to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Mad

  • Maple Leafs' special teams dominate in Game 1 rout of Lightning

    Special teams came to play for the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

  • CF Montréal moves into top-4 in the MLS East with win over Atlanta

    MONTREAL — A late header from Joaquin Torres was enough for CF Montréal to claim a 2-1 win against Atlanta United in Major League Soccer action Saturday afternoon. The win moved Montreal into fourth place in the Eastern Conference and extended its unbeaten streak to six games in MLS, tying a franchise record. “It’s good that the guys found a way to win today,” said head coach Wilfried Nancy. “There are tricky games against very good teams that are always difficult to navigate but I’m happy that

  • ‘Digimon Survive’ is finally coming

    Ready to join the Digimon crew and shape your own story?

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of their first-round series at 7:30 p.m. ET. Following that game, the Edmonton Oilers take on the L.A. Kings in Game 2 of their series, beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Spo