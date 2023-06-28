Kim Cattrall explains return as Samantha Jones in And Just Like That

Jamie McCarthy - Getty Images

And Just Like That… season 2 spoilers follow.

Kim Cattrall has opened up about her return as Sex and the City character Samantha Jones in And Just Like That….

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

It was recently announced that the actress would have a cameo appearance in the second season finale of the Max show for a scene with Sarah Jessica Parker — despite their very public feud.

During an appearance on The View on Wednesday (June 28) to promote her Netflix series Glamorous, Cattrall revealed that HBO boss Casey Bloys personally asked her to come back as Samantha.

.@KimCattrall speaks on her scene in the new season of 'And Just Like That...' where she reprises her iconic role as Samantha and tells @TheView: "It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/Sam3mX9b81 — The View (@TheView) June 28, 2023

"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?'" Cattrall revealed. "And I went, 'Hmmm… let me get creative'."

Cattrall confirmed that one of her conditions was for Sex and the City's iconic designer Patricia Field to dress her for the cameo — even though Field doesn't working on And Just Like That….

"I just thought, if I'm going to come back, I got to come back with that kind of Samantha style," she explained. "I got to push it. And we did."

According to reports, Cattrall's conditions included filming her scene without any direct contact with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker or series producer Michael Patrick King.

Sky - HBO

Related: And Just Like That season 2 features cute tribute for late Stanford Blatch star

And Just Like That… star Evan Handler also recently told People that Kim's scene was "shot in the garage somewhere" and confirmed no one else on the show had contact with her.

"The only place I have to welcome her is into my living room when it airs on television," he quipped.

And Just Like That, the sequel to Sex and the City, airs on Max in the US and Sky Comedy and NOW in the UK.

You Might Also Like