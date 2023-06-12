Kim Cattrall, 66, Gets Real About Cosmetic Procedures

Kate Green - Getty Images

Kim Cattrall, 66, recently opened up about cosmetic procedures and aging.

The actress shared her thoughts about “fillers” and “botox.”

Cattrall believes it is important to still “look like you” no matter what.

Just like her character Samantha Jones on Sex and the City, Kim Cattrall always keeps things real and honest. Recently, the 66-year-old actress got candid about aging—including her thoughts on, and experience with, plastic surgery, botox, and fillers.

“I’m in my 60s now, and I’m all about battling aging in every way I can,” Cattrall told The Sunday Times in a conversation about growing older. “It’s not just a vanity thing,” the actress continued. “I play a certain kind of woman who looks a certain kind of way. And professionally, I am looking after myself.”

She continued: “There are so many other alternatives now [to plastic surgery], treatments that stimulate your own body to fight aging,” Cattrall said in the interview. “There are fillers, Botox, there’s so many different things that you can investigate and try and see if it’s for you.”

However, Cattrall thoroughly “emphasized” that the goal no matter what should still be to “look like you,” explaining the importance of finding experienced doctors to help you in your journey.

The recent interview comes a few weeks after Cattrall posted a candid Instagram photo about aging. “F*ck me! When did THAT happen. #asoldasyoufeel,” she captioned a photo of herself looking into a magnifying mirror.

However, fans had nothing but kind things to say in the comments. “Always beautiful and radiant, my babe 😍❤️,” one fan wrote. “Nah.. you’re so fabulous!!!” added another. “You’re stunning. But I get it. Age happens and it’s a blessing,” another fan commented.

Cattrall previously opened up about aging in Hollywood in an interview with People in which she said she “felt things slipping away” upon entering her 50s. “It was a gradual change, but the scripts were cut in half. [In Hollywood] you’re either an ingenue or a leading lady and then a divorced wife or a cougar,” Cattrall continued. “And I’m none of those things.”

However, she noted that life is “about embracing the closing of one door,” and “what happens next.” She explained that after asking herself “What now?” the options became to either “stumble and fall” or to “flourish.”

Clearly, Cattrall is flourishing. Aside from making waves with her thoughts on aging and cosmetic procedures, fans have been getting excited about Cattrall’s return to the Sex and the City spinoff And Just Like That.

In a recent Instagram post of her Sunday Times magazine cover, the comments section was filled with excitement for the return of the iconic Samantha Jones.

“Class act all the way! Thanks for coming back to AJLT… even if it is only for a second! We’ve missed you gorgeous! ❤️” one fan wrote. “Can’t wait to see you at AJLT! You are the queen of the series,” another chimed in.

We love that Cattrall is staying true to herself while being honest with her fans. Cheers to what’s ahead for the star!

