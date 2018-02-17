Kim Boutin's Olympic goal: just stay relaxed

The PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games mark the first in Kim Boutin’s speed skating career. Although Boutin is didn’t know what to expect at the Olympics, her goal for the games was to stay relaxed.

“I think it is really good to appreciate the moment,” Boutin said of the approach she wants to take heading into the 2018 Olympics. “I want to give my energy to the competition and just be relaxed.”

Boutin’s first Olympic games have had their ups and downs as she’s been harassed by Korean fans online after a controversial bronze medal win – but her calmness through it all has led to two bronze medals in PyeongChang.

More Olympic coverage from Yahoo Canada Sports:

