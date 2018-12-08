Kim Boutin charges to silver at short track World Cup

"I am very happy with my performance today," said Boutin. "My goal was not necessarily to perform at the highest level or get results, but instead to return to the basics and have fun. I feel that I definitely attained that objective.

"I had some good races, but there is still a lot that I can improve on."

WATCH | Kim Boutin grabs silver in World Cup season debut:

Boutin, 23, won three medals in her Olympic debut in Pyeongchang in February and was named Canada's flag-bearer for the closing ceremony.

On the men's side, Steven Dubois, of Lachenaie, Que., earned Canada's top result, finishing fourth in the 1,500 A final behind a Korean podium sweep. Olympic gold medallist Sam Girard placed sixth in the same race.

Montreal's Pascal Dion finished first in the 1,000 B final and Charles Hamelin of Sainte-Julie, Que., was second in the 1,500 B final.

Boutin followed up her medal-winning performance by participating in the semifinals of the mixed gender and women's relay races, helping both teams advance to Sunday's finals. The men's relay team followed suit, finishing first in their semifinal to secure a spot in the finals and keep their podium hopes alive.

Live action from the short track World Cup event in Almaty, Kazakhstan resumes on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET on CBCSports.ca.

Watch full highlights from the short track World Cup: