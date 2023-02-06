Kim Beazley backs ‘proper recognition of frontier conflict’ at Australian War Memorial

Christopher Knaus
·3 min read
<span>Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian</span>
Photograph: Mike Bowers/The Guardian

The new chair of the Australian War Memorial, Kim Beazley, says he supports “proper recognition of the frontier conflict” as part of the institution’s $500m expansion, questioning how the institution can “have a history of Australian wars without that”.

The memorial has faced persistent criticism over its failure to properly commemorate the frontier wars, despite the conflicts being at the heart of Australia’s history.

Related: Change the date? Let’s change the curriculum first to address widespread ignorance of Australia’s history | Matthew Bach

Previous AWM leaders have cited the memorial’s governing legislation, the Australian War Memorial Act, as preventing it from covering the frontier wars, and have said its mission “does not extend beyond the experience of deployed Australian forces overseas in war and in peace”.

But Beazley, appointed chair a month ago, told the ABC on Monday that he saw no such limitation and wanted a “proper recognition of the frontier conflict” as part of the institution’s controversial $500m expansion.

“We do have to have a proper recognition of the frontier conflict, now how we do that is not yet settled because the curating committee will not be formed until next year,” he said.

“People think this is around the corner – unfortunately it is not. All the additions to the memorial, which are huge, will be completed by 2028, and that’s when we’ll see the revised display related to the frontier wars.”

The previous chair, Brendan Nelson, last year flagged support for “much broader, a much deeper depiction and presentation of the violence committed against Indigenous people, initially by British, then by pastoralists, then by police, and then by Aboriginal militia”. But the memorial council quickly appeared to pour cold water on Nelson’s comments, telling News Corp it would not create a major permanent feature and that its focus on colonial wars would only be “modest”.

Nelson’s comments also prompted an immediate backlash from the Returned Services League and the shadow veterans’ affairs spokesperson, Barnaby Joyce, who said the Coalition “opposed any move that could put the Australian War Memorial at the centre of partisan political debate”.

Asked about the opposition to a more substantial recognition of the frontier wars, Beazley said: “How can we have a history of Australian wars without that? It’s a simple question, because we long since abandoned the idea that the memorial only depicted events from world war one onwards,” he said. “If you do that – which we have, comprehensively moved away from that – you have to have frontier wars reflected in it because it is by that means we established ourselves.”

Beazley also suggested that the memorial had new legal advice about the restrictions in the AWM Act, previously cited as a reason for its failure to properly commemorate the conflict.

“There was a legal interpretation at one point of time that said that and then more recently we’ve had legal representations that within the broader mandate you can do it,” he said

Beazley said the memorial’s commemoration could not be the only one of its type. He said there must be depictions “in every museum, in all the state museums, and the Australian Museum”.

“We have to be prepared as we go through truth telling processes to consult with different Aboriginal nations as to how they want massacres reflected, commemorated,” he said.

According to conservative estimates, the frontier wars caused the deaths of at least 20,000 Indigenous Australians at the hands of Australian-based military regiments, police forces and settlers’ militia from 1788 to 1928. The battle for sovereignty is considered a critical but often untold part of Australia’s history.

The Australian Financial Review reported last year that the veterans’ affairs minister, Matt Keogh, had told the memorial council that Labor was supportive of the creation of new frontier wars exhibits.

Latest Stories

  • Watch an F-22 Finally Shoot Down the Chinese Spy Balloon Off South Carolina Coast

    Watch an F-22 Raptor finally shoot down the Chinese spy balloon off the South Carolina coast. China claims the spy balloon was a weather device.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • Downtown Belleville protester injured after truck tries to drive through march

    About 30 people were in downtown Belleville Saturday to protest in wake of the Tyre Nichols’ death in Memphis.

  • Protests in Iraq after YouTube star Tiba Ali allegedly strangled by her father in 'honour killing'

    Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered on Sunday to stand against the "honour killing" of a 22-year-old YouTube star - who was allegedly strangled by her father. Tiba Ali was killed on 31 January in the central city of Diwaniyah. It has been alleged that her father strangled Ms Ali at night while she was asleep.

  • Donald Trump Tries to Deny That Spy Balloons Also Flew Over U.S. During His Presidency

    Gaelen Morse/ReutersDonald Trump tried to deny reports on Sunday that China launched spy balloons over the U.S. during his presidency, saying the claims were an attempt to deflect embarrassment over the half-week debacle.Three other spy balloons have traveled over the continental U.S. in the past, officials told the Associated Press, including twice during the Trump administration. That has not stopped Trump and his acolytes, such as Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) and former Secretary of State Mike Pomp

  • Twitter Critics Post Jan. 6 Photo Of Terrified GOP Rep Now Handing Out Assault Rifle Pins

    Rep. Andrew Clyde (R-Ga.) mocks Democrats for being "triggered" by his assault rifle lapel pins. Twitter wags noted he looked pretty triggered by Jan. 6 violence.

  • Iran's supreme leader issues pardon for 'tens of thousands' of prisoners - IRNA

    Iran's supreme leader has pardoned "tens of thousands" of prisoners including some arrested in recent anti-government protests, state news agency IRNA reported on Sunday, after a deadly state crackdown helped quell the nationwide unrest. However, the pardon approved by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came with conditions, according to details announced in state media reports, which said the measure would not apply to any of the numerous dual nationals held in Iran. State news agency IRNA said those accused of "corruption on earth" - a capital charge brought against some protesters, four of whom have been executed - would also not be pardoned.

  • CBS News pressed Sen. Ted Cruz on why he's running for reelection after he introduced a bill limiting senators to 2 terms in office: 'Why aren't you holding yourself to that standard?'

    "If and when it passes, I will happily, happily comply. I've never said I'm going to unilaterally comply," Cruz told CBS of running for a third term.

  • Pervez Musharraf, Pakistan martial ruler in 9/11 wars, dies

    Gen. Pervez Musharraf, who seized power in a bloodless coup and later led a reluctant Pakistan into aiding the U.S. war in Afghanistan against the Taliban, has died, officials said Sunday. Musharraf, a former special forces commando, became president through the last of a string of military coups that roiled Pakistan since its founding amid the bloody 1947 partition of India. Later in life, Musharraf lived in self-imposed exile in Dubai to avoid criminal charges, despite attempting a political comeback in 2012.

  • Cubans respond with zeal to new US migration policy

    In barely a week, 25-year-old engineer Marcos Marzo went from riding his small electric motorcycle past the low buildings of Havana’s Vedado district to traveling the mega-highways of Florida, amazed by the towering high-rises and giant supermarkets. A close relative told Marzo on Jan. 21 that he had applied online to sponsor the young engineer’s trip to Florida as required by the new parole program for Cuban migrants set up by the Biden administration. With his printed authorization in hand and a small blue suitcase, Marzo climbed aboard a plane to Hialeah last Friday, shaken by the speed of it all.

  • Trump Offers $1 Million Bond In Bid To Appeal Sanctions For Filing 'Frivolous' Conspiracy Suit

    The Florida judge who imposed the sanctions raked Trump as a "mastermind of strategic abuse of the judicial process.”

  • Photos show what daily life looks like in restrictive North Korea

    While North Koreans live within a rigid society with little connection to much of the outside world, they still go day-to-day living their lives.

  • Canada deploys military aircraft over Haiti to disrupt gangs

    The Canadian government said on Sunday it deployed a military aircraft over Haiti to address what it called a "dire security situation" and to support efforts to disrupt the activities of Haitian gangs. Canada said in a statement that it supports the Haitian National Police and deployed a Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) CP-140 Aurora long-range patrol aircraft in response to Haiti's request for support as violence continues to escalate in the country.

  • Former Brampton fire captain charged in death of wife in Blue Mountains

    A former Brampton fire captain has been charged with second degree murder in connection with the death of his wife in the Blue Mountains. James Schwalm, 38, of Collingwood, was arrested on Thursday, according to the Ontario Provincial Police. The body of his wife, Ashley Schwalm, 40, also of Collingwood, was found inside an SUV after the vehicle crashed on Jan. 26. Bill Dickson, manager of media relations for the OPP, confirmed on Friday that the two were married. The OPP said in a news release

  • A GTA man took just an hour to find his dad's stolen car. But police say it wasn't a great idea

    When the 2021 Nissan Rogue that belongs to his father was stolen in Oakville, Ont., late last year, Rami Temani says he immediately called police. But after being told it would take several hours for officers to arrive, and seeing the transactions rack up on his mother's debit card at nearby locations, Temani decided he had to take matters into his own hands. He was at the Goodlife Fitness in the Oakville Place mall back in November, waiting to meet up with his mother at the gym. He says his mot

  • Trump’s 2016 campaign to pay $450k in NDA lawsuit settlement

    Many ex-Trump campaign staffers are now no longer under gag orders

  • Video Shows Chinese Balloon Being Shot Down Over Atlantic Ocean

    Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Chase Doak/Reuters and ELIZABETH FRANTZ/ReutersThe United States shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday at approximately 2:40 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 4.The balloon was taken down as it floated over the Atlantic Ocean east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.An operation is now underway to recover debris from the balloon, which had been flying at about 60,000 feet.Less than an hour earlier, two anonymous U.S. officials told the Associ

  • Russian army officer says he saw Ukrainian POWs tortured

    A senior Russian army lieutenant who fled Russia told ABC News he witnessed his country's troops torture prisoners in Ukraine, including beating and threats to rape them. Konstantin Yefremov, the most senior Russian soldier to defect and speak out openly against the war, is now in hiding and spoke to ABC News from Mexico. Yefremov, 33, spent three months as an officer in areas of Ukraine's southern Zaporizhzhia region that were occupied by Russian forces in the first phase of the war.

  • Ukraine Latest: Defense Minister to Be Replaced, Top Lawmaker Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov will be replaced by the head of military intelligence, substituting a general for a civilian as the country braces for a possible Russian offensive, a lawmaker from President Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s party said.Most Read from BloombergChina Moves From Contrite to Confrontational Over US BalloonUS Downs Chinese Balloon, Prompting Protests from BeijingTrump Offers $1 Million Bond to Appeal Clinton Suit SanctionsWhat You Need to Know About the