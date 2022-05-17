Kilroy Realty Corporation's (NYSE:KRC) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 18% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC). However, the company's fundamentals look pretty decent, and long-term financials are usually aligned with future market price movements. In this article, we decided to focus on Kilroy Realty's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Kilroy Realty is:

3.7% = US$211m ÷ US$5.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.04.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Kilroy Realty's Earnings Growth And 3.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Kilroy Realty's ROE is rather low. Even when compared to the industry average of 6.5%, the ROE figure is pretty disappointing. However, we we're pleasantly surprised to see that Kilroy Realty grew its net income at a significant rate of 29% in the last five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Kilroy Realty's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 11% in the same period, which is great to see.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for KRC? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Kilroy Realty Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Kilroy Realty has a very high three-year median payout ratio of 50%. This means that it has only 50% of its income left to reinvest into its business. However, it's not unusual to see a REIT with such a high payout ratio mainly due to statutory requirements. Regardless, this hasn't hampered its ability to grow as we saw earlier.

Additionally, Kilroy Realty has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 53%. Regardless, the future ROE for Kilroy Realty is predicted to rise to 7.1% despite there being not much change expected in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Kilroy Realty has some positive aspects to its business. Namely, its high earnings growth. We do however feel that the earnings growth number could have been even higher, had the company been reinvesting more of its earnings and paid out less dividends. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

