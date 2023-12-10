Kilmarnock 2-1 Celtic: Matty Kennedy wins it as hosts come from behind to down Scottish Premiership leaders

Matty Kennedy scored the winner for Kilmarnock

Kilmarnock came from a goal behind to secure a second home win in a row over Celtic as Matty Kennedy's late strike handed the visitors their first league defeat of the Scottish Premiership season.

Derek McInnes' side knocked the Glasgow side out of the Viaplay Cup 1-0 in August and this time inflicted Brendan Rodgers' first league defeat since his return as manager.

It means Celtic's lead over Rangers, who beat Dundee 3-1 on Saturday, remains five points having played a game more than their city rivals.

Kilmarnock fell behind when Matt O'Riley's first-half close-range finish rewarded the visitors' vibrant start.

But Kilmarnock came roaring back after the break and levelled when Celtic centre-half Nat Phillips knocked a Brad Lyons cross past goalkeeper Joe Hart.

An action-packed encounter reached a climax on a slick, rain-soaked artificial surface when Danny Armstrong set up Kennedy to clip home the winner and send his side up to fifth in the table.

Celtic laid siege on the home defence from kick-off as they showed the intensity missing in some recent performances.

Goalkeeper Will Dennis was forced into front-post saves to deny O'Riley and Oh Hyeon-gyu and also diverted clear a low Callum McGregor cross heading for Mikey Johnston.

Oh was in the thick of it as he looked to justify his selection again ahead of Kyogo Furuhashi.

The South Korea striker had a cross beaten away by Dennis, lashed a good chance over then just failed to get a touch on a low Johnston ball across the face of goal before Luis Palma followed up to fire against the far post.

Kilmarnock weathered the storm and looked to have stolen the lead when Kennedy's cross found fellow winger Armstrong only for the back-post half-volley to bounce clear off the far upright.

Celtic waltzed up the other end and broke the deadlock. McGregor teased on the edge of the penalty box and, when Dennis could only push the ball into the path of O'Riley, the midfielder provided the clinical finish for his ninth goal of the season.

Story continues

Kilmarnock were still in the game and, when Armstrong's low cross-come-shot came off Hart's fingers, Corrie Ndaba thought he had equalised only for the defender's effort to strike the back of Alistair Johnston as the unwitting Celtic right-back stumbled to the ground.

That encouraged the hosts to be more aggressive after the break and Stuart Findlay and Robbie Deas both headed wide, while fellow defender Ndaba was denied by Hart.

O'Riley fired a low drive wide of the far post, but it Kilmarnock who were now in control.

Substitute Lyons' cross was knocked in to his own net by Phillips, who had been handed a start in place of the injured Cameron Carter-Phillips, and Kennedy and Armstrong combined for what turned out to be the winner.

Kyogo came on to force Dennis into a late save, but it would be Kilmarnock's day - and deservedly so.

Player of the match - Matty Kennedy (Kilmarnock)

Matty Kennedy just about shaded it from Danny Armstrong for his winning goal after they both troubled Celtic down the flanks

Pressure mounts on Celtic; Killie now contenders - analysis

Rodgers says he was as angry as he has ever been in a half-time dressing-room last weekend before his side came from behind to defeat St Johnstone.

For the second game in a row, they only performed to the standards the Northern Irishman expects for 45 minutes, and he was left to lament the lack of consistency that is bedevilling the reigning champions currently.

With Rangers picking up more points than any team since Philippe Clement became manager at Ibrox, Rodgers will know he is now in a real title race as the traditional New Year derby looms.

Defeat at Rugby Park will no doubt have him doubling down on his desire to strengthen his squad during the January transfer window.

It was McInnes' turn to weave the magic half-time wand, although he will also be pleased with Kilmarnock's resilience during a first half when they were under the cosh.

His decision to start Kennedy in place of League Cup winner Marley Watkins then bringing on the striker and Lyons as Celtic tired proved to be masterstrokes.

Kilmarnock have now beaten Celtic twice and Rangers once this season, are now only two points behind third-top St Mirren, and must surely consider themselves contenders for European qualification.

What they said

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "First half, there was loads of frustration. We never quite got the press right, we spoke about not wanting to allow Celtic to win the game and we reminded the players about that at half-time.

"The players were magnificent in the second half. We ask a lot of them. We had to get up against them more, show our teeth and be braver. You have to do a hell of a lot right to beat Celtic and we did do that."

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers: "The performance first half was very good. We scored a very good goal, could have scored a few more. Second half, we never got started.

"Instead of playing our game, we played the game Kilmarnock wanted us to play. You have to be press-resistant, you have to be able to deal with that pressure if a team is coming on to you or pressing you. You have to be able to manipulate the ball and combine and figure that out. That was the biggest disappointment."

What's next?

Celtic host Feyenoord in the Champions League on Wednesday (20:00) before entertaining Heart of Midlothian on Saturday (15:00) as Kilmarnock visit Livingston.