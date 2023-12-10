Advertisement

Kilmarnock 2-1 Celtic: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Kilmarnock have beaten Celtic for the first time in the Scottish Premiership since 23 September 2018, a run of 13 games without a win.

  • Celtic have lost after scoring the opening goal in the Premiership for the first time since 24 May 2023 against Hibernian (13 games without defeat).

  • Kilmarnock have won after conceding the opening goal in the top flight for the first time since 1 April 2023 against Hearts (11 games without a win).

  • Matt O'Riley has contributed to goals in his last three league games (3 goals, 0 assists) and is the joint top scorer in the division on nine.

  • Danny Armstrong has assisted five goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Kilmarnock player in the Premiership.