Kilmarnock 2-1 Celtic: Key stats
Kilmarnock have beaten Celtic for the first time in the Scottish Premiership since 23 September 2018, a run of 13 games without a win.
Celtic have lost after scoring the opening goal in the Premiership for the first time since 24 May 2023 against Hibernian (13 games without defeat).
Kilmarnock have won after conceding the opening goal in the top flight for the first time since 1 April 2023 against Hearts (11 games without a win).
Matt O'Riley has contributed to goals in his last three league games (3 goals, 0 assists) and is the joint top scorer in the division on nine.
Danny Armstrong has assisted five goals this season (1 in this game), more than any other Kilmarnock player in the Premiership.