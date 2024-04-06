Kilmarnock 1-0 Ross County: European hopes heightened for Derek McInnes' side

Kilmarnock moved a step closer to European football as they heightened Ross County's troubles in the Scottish Premiership's relegation play-off.

Visiting goalkeeper George Wickens was left red-faced as Kyle Vassell's 10th goal of the season ghosted right through the Fulham loanee.

With their last win on the road coming at Rugby Park back in September - one of only three home defeats inflicted on the Ayrshire side this campaign - County's away woes took hold once again.

St Mirren's loss at home to Hearts means Derek McInnes' men now have a five-point cushion in the final guaranteed European spot, while the Highland side are now four points behind St Johnstone in 11th.

