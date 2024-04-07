Advertisement

Kilmarnock 1-0 Ross County: Key stats

BBC
·1 min read

  • Kilmarnock have scored in their last 14 games in the Scottish Premiership, their longest run of games with a goal in the competition since a run of 19 games from 26 November 2017 to 14 April 2018.

  • Ross County have failed to score in 16 of their 32 games, only Livingston (17) have failed to score more often in the Scottish Premiership this season.

  • Kyle Vassell has contributed to goals in his last three games in the Scottish Premiership (three goals, one assist).

  • Ross County have failed to win in their last 44 matches when conceding the opening goal in the Scottish Premiership dating back to 26 February 2022 against St Johnstone.

  • Kilmarnock have scored in their last nine Scottish Premiership home games.

  • Ross County have stopped the opposition from scoring a first-half goal in 19 of their 32 games, only Hearts (23) and Celtic (25) have done this more often in the Scottish Premiership this season.