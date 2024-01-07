Kilmacud Crokes 2-10 Glen 1-14: Derry champions gain revenge to book All-Ireland final spot

The semi-final was played under the Newry fog

Glen exacted revenge on Kilmacud Crokes and returned to the All-Ireland final as they held on for a one-point win over the Dublin side after a chaotic finish to Sunday's semi-final in Newry.

Ethan Doherty's injury-time goal put Glen four up, and while Shane Walsh's freak goal brought Crokes back to within one, Walsh's wide in the dying seconds allowed Glen to squeeze through by the minimum.

Glen will face Roscommon and Connacht champions St Brigid's in the Croke Park final on 21 January.

And they will do so having come through a massive test of their credentials with Crokes having recovered from a seven-point deficit to level the game thanks to Hugh Kenny's goal.

Glen had led by five at the break and extended that advantage to seven before the three-in-a-row Leinster kingpins fought back to set up a grandstand finish in the Pairc Esler fog.

While Kenny's three-pointer sparked fear among the Maghera faithful packed into the stands at the possibility of further heartache at the hands of KIlmacud, Glen's 1-1 in injury time from Emmett Bradley's free and Doherty's goal ultimately proved decisive.

Glen settle year-long score after 16th man controversy

Given the hullabaloo generated by the hugely controversial ending to last year's final when Kilmacud defended their goal with 16 players after a substitution mix-up, this was one of the most eagerly anticipated club games in years.

Of course, it was immediately apparent upon arrival in Newry that it would not be the easiest watch given the sitting fog that refused to clear up in time for throw-in.

But perhaps driven on by a burning sense of injustice from last year's Croke Park decider, Glen battled the elements and a hugely talented Kilmacud outfit to take a five-point cushion in at the break.

And they established their midway advantage despite Crokes having scored the opening two points through Luke Ward and Mark O'Leary.

In last year's meeting, Glen made an explosive start when Danny Tallon rattled the Crokes net with barely 30 seconds on the clock.

They took a little longer to get going here, and while a few of their many promising attacks fell apart, Danny Tallon kept the scoreboard ticking with Glen's first three scores, two of which came from frees.

After Shane Walsh levelled for Crokes, Emmett Bradley followed his own free up with an excellent score from play to give Glen a two-point lead.

That was bettered by Michael Warnock splitting the posts after surging past Luke Ward, and while a Paul Mannion free brought Crokes back to within free, Glen roared towards the interval with cracking efforts from Ciaran McFaul and Conor Glass leaving the Ulster champions sitting pretty at the midpoint.

