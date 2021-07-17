'They Are Killing People': Joe Biden on Misinformation on Facebook

United States President Joe Biden on Friday, 16 July, lashed out at social media networking site Facebook for spreading misinformation around COVID-19 and vaccines.

When asked by a reporter what his message would be to companies like Facebook, Biden replied saying, "They're killing people."

"The only pandemic we have is among the unvaccinated, and they're killing people," he added.

Reporter: "What's your message to platforms like Facebook?"



President Biden: "They're killing people."pic.twitter.com/z9QPC2DO3t — The Real Facebook Oversight Board (@FBoversight) July 16, 2021

Reacting to the president's remark, a Facebook spokesperson told NBC news that the "accusations are not supported by facts".

"The fact is that more than 2 billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives," the spokesperson said.

Vivek Murthy Concerned About Misinformation

On 15 July, US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy had also flagged COVID-19 misinformation on social media.

“Every week, I talk to doctors and nurses across the country who are burning out as they care for more and more patients with COVID-19 who never got vaccinated, all too often because they were misled by misinformation,” Murthy said.

“We must confront misinformation as a nation. Every one of us has the power and the responsibility to make a difference in this fight. Lives are depending on it,” said the Indian American surgeon general, as quoted by PTI.

Murthy said that the US administration is asking tech companies to be more accountable.

“We're asking them to monitor misinformation more closely. We're asking them to consistently take action against misinformation super spreaders on their platforms,” he added.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki had said on 15 July, that Facebook, which also owns WhatsApp and Instagram, is not doing enough to stop the spread misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines.

Twelve people were responsible for almost 65 percent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms, she added, as reported by news agency Reuters.

