Killing Eve series three: 'Massive' and 'shocking' twists in store

Killing Eve’s latest series has kicked off, and according to one new cast member there are “massive” and “shocking” twists in store.

Gemma Whelan has joined the cast for season three, playing the wayward daughter of MI6 chief Carolyn Martens played by Fiona Shaw.

The Game Of Thrones star told Radio Times she was "completely thrilled" to get the part of Geraldine, especially as she'd had "a few near-misses with a few jobs" and so was "feeling a bit despondent".

The 38-year-old says she was "star-struck" to join the female-led cast, which aside from Shaw includes Jodie Comer, Sandra Oh and another new addition, Dame Harriet Walter.

Speaking about surprises in store for the audience, Whelan said: "When we did it at the read-through, there were audible gasps. It's quite shocking. I can't wait for people to see it..."

Describing her character as "emotionally fluid" and "a bit of a drifter", Whelan called the spy drama the acme (pinnacle) of the acting world.

Shaw, who has starred in the show since the first series in 2018, also admits that when she took the role of Carolyn she felt intimidated by the responsibility.

Shaw told Radio Times: "I was terrified of the piece. I wasn't sure whether it was funny or not funny. And, of course, it's both funny and not funny.

"I lost a lot of sleep over her. I wasn't sure that allowing Carolyn to be so unknowable would hold in the audience's imagination.

"But it more than holds. People want to be chasing her down the rabbit holes of her mind."

Describing the characters as both "ruthless" and "charming", she says it's the element of surprise that keeps viewers hooked.

"It's like juggling: There's always a ball in the air. And you don't know where it's going to land."

Shaw also described the mother-daughter relationship between Carolyn and Geraldine in the show as "really terrible", adding that the MI6 spy's focused mind is driven "utterly insane" by her emotional daughter.

She said those scenes were particularly pleasurable to film with Whelan.

A new episode of Killing Eve will be available to view every Monday from 6am on iPlayer, and on BBC One at 9pm on Sunday evenings from Sunday 19 April.

Full interviews with both Whelan and Shaw can be found in Radio Times