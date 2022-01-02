Killing Eve Season 4: Everything We Know So Far

Killing Eve fans were obviously thrilled when season four of the hit BBC America series, starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, was renewed for a fourth season months before the third season even premiered. “How could we not have massive confidence in Killing Eve?” Sarah Barnett, president of AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios, told the Hollywood Reporter in January 2020. “It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on U.S. television for six years.”

She continued, “The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw, and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed.”

Unfortunately, *gestures widely* was happening at the time, and in July 2020 Deadline reported that production had been paused indefinitely. “Killing Eve shoots across multiple European locations," a spokesperson confirmed at the time. "Due to the uncertainty of the world as a result of Covid-19, no shooting schedules for Killing Eve season four have been locked in at this point and there are various scenarios in play.”

However, in October 2021, the BBC series revealed they were finally back in production.

Now that we are back on track, here's everything we know about Killing Eve season 4.

The premiere date. AMC+ subscribers will get to start streaming the series on February 20. For everyone else, Killing Eve season 4 will return with two episodes on Sunday, February 27, 2022, at 8 p.m. EST on BBC America.

What's season 4 about? Obviously, Oh and Comer are returning to their roles as Eve and Villanelle. According to the official season 4 synopsis, “Eve is on a revenge mission, while Villanelle has found a brand-new community in an attempt to prove she’s not a ‘monster.’ Having killed Paul, Carolyn goes to extraordinary lengths to continue to chase down The Twelve and the person that ordered Kenny's hit. This season follows our extraordinary women, each driven by passion, revenge, and obsession, building towards a messy, nuanced, and totally glorious series finale.”

The showrunner. A different woman has helmed each season of Killing Eve, and this year's honor is going to Laura Neal (Sex Education, Secret Diary of a Call Girl), who has been tapped as the new "Lead Writer," according to Deadline.

"Killing Eve smashes television tropes in every way, both on the screen and behind it," Sarah Barnett, President, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios told the publication. "We have a remarkable squad of ferociously smart women writers passing the baton to each other on this show, aligned around a coherent vision but bringing it to life with their own specific sparkle and brilliance. Laura Neal is the latest incredible leader of the pack on Killing Eve."

Any trailers? The first teaser dropped on December 16:

A much more dramatic teaser trailer was posted on December 28:

Some more photos from the upcoming season:

There’s going to be a lot more Eve and Villanelle in your future. Get ready.

This post will be updated.

