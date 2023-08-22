Before killing 2 men in robbery, suspect shot teenage Forest Hill girl dead, police say

Over a week and a half in July, a 15-year-old girl in Forest Hill and two 19-year-old men in Fort Worth were shot dead by a suspect whose arrest police announced on Monday, according to court documents.

Labertrand Bell, 18, was booked on suspicion of capital murder of multiple persons in the Fort Worth case and on suspicion of capital murder by terroristic threat in the Forest Hill homicide.

The second of the killings, in a house in the 2800 block of Lulu Street in Fort Worth on July 19, was motivated by robbery, according to an arrest warrant affidavit supporting Bell’s arrest.

Before they were shot to death, Jesus Rodriguez and Manuel Guzman were at the house, hanging out smoking marijuana, and Guzman was trying to find a buyer for his surplus supply, according to interviews that Fort Worth Police Department Detective Joey McAnally and Detective Paul Vega conducted with three witnesses.

Guzman found a prospective buyer in Bell, the affidavit suggests.

A man who police allege is Bell arrived in a silver sport utility vehicle in which there were at least two other people. Bell went into the house, looked at the product, then went back outside to get money, according to the affidavit.

Bell returned to the house and tried to rob Guzman of the weed, and Guzman and Bell got into a gunfight, the affidavit suggests.

Surveillance video of the suspect’s vehicle, its license plate, probation-required GPS tracking of Bell and a photo array identification supported the arrest in the Fort Worth case, according to the affidavit.

Ten days earlier, Bell shot to death a 15-year-old girl at the house in which she lived in Forest Hill, police said.

Talia Fields died of a gunshot wound in the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office. She was slain on July 9 about 3:15 a.m. in the 4200 block of Andrea Lane.

Bell was arrested on Aug. 13 at a house in the 4500 block of Griggs Court.

A Forest Hill police spokesperson did not respond to a reporter’s question about the circumstances of the homicide there or its motive.