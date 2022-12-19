Killers of man stabbed to death in family’s Elephant & Castle restaurant still at large one year on

Detectives have released a fresh appeal for information one year after a man was stabbed to death while working at his family’s restaurant in Elephant & Castle.

Ten people have been arrested but there have been no charges in relation to Ian Gualavisi’s murder just days before Christmas.

The 23-year-old’s family have endured “the worst possible year”, Metropolitan Police Detective Chief Inspector Chris Wood said, while the investigation remains ongoing.

But Mr Wood is “convinced” there is “evidence and information within the community that would assist in bringing Ian’s killers to justice”.

Gualavisi was stabbed in the back in front of his parents at their establishment in Maldonado Walk, off Hampton Street, on December 14, 2021.

Emergency services were called to the Ecuadorian restaurant Rincon Costeno at 7.46pm but despite best efforts, Gualavisi died at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death was a single stab wound.

Ian Gualavisi (Met Police)

Customers said they had seen a “tall man in a motorcycle helmet” burst into the family-run restaurant and attack Gualavisi.

The investigation into Gualavisi’s murder is being led by detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command.

They believe that he was attacked by two men at the scene who fled on a moped towards Elephant and Castle Rail Station.

MrWood, who is leading the investigation into Ian’s murder, said on Monday: "I remain convinced that there is evidence and information within the community that would assist in bringing Ian’s killers to justice that has not yet been disclosed to the investigation team.

“I would urge anyone who feels that they may know anything, however small, to contact us.

"What you know may be vital. Ian’s family have had to endure the worst possible year.

“I have reassured them, and I would take this opportunity to reassure Londoners as a whole, that we will not stop in our pursuit of those responsible for this abhorrent crime.”

Gualavisi was previously found at the restaurant with significant head injuries and a “possible machete wound” in his back in a separate incident in July 2021, according to a Southwark Council licensing hearing.

Story continues

CCTV from the premises showed that a patron “smashed a glass bottle across the back of his head,” with police finding “a significant amount of blood, tables and chairs turned over and smashed glass over the floor”.

When asked by police, he said he could not “remember where or how he received his injuries and wanted the matter forgotten”, states the meeting report.

Mr Gualaviso was an ambitious young man who wanted to open other Ecuadorean restaurants across London, his family said at the time of his death.

The murder was featured on BBC’s Crimewatch Live programme.

Police described him as “a young man embarking on a new phase of his life”. He died in front of his parents.

In June a man, 20, wanted in connection to Gualavisi’s death, was arrested after British Transport Police caught him trying to doge a rail fare.

Two other men, both aged 24, arrested in December 2021 on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.

Four further men, aged between 16 and 21, were arrested in May 2022. They have been bailed to return pending further enquiries.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information about what took place, can call 101 giving the reference 6908/14DEC. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Anyone with any images or footage relevant to the investigation is asked to upload them on this dedicated page.