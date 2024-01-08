“Killers of the Flower Moon”'s Lily Gladstone Makes History and Delivers Golden Globes Speech in Blackfeet Language

"This is a historic win and it doesn't belong to just me," Lily Gladstone said after winning for best actress in a motion picture – drama at the 2024 Golden Globes

CBS Lily Gladstone at the 2024 Golden Globes.

The 2024 Golden Globes have brought the drama with their winner for best film actress.

Lily Gladstone (Killers of the Flower Moon), Carey Mulligan (Maestro), Sandra Hüller (Anatomy of a Fall), Annette Bening (Nyad), Greta Lee (Past Lives) and Cailee Spaeny (Priscilla) were all in the running for the prize for best actress in a motion picture - drama. In the end, it was Gladstone who walked away with the award.

As Gladstone took the stage, she began her speech by speaking in the Blackfeet language, which is an Algonquian language spoken by the Blackfoot or Niitsitapi people. She then returned to communicating in English, joyfully tearing up over her accomplishment while raving about her community.

"I love everyone in this room. I don't have words," she said. "I just spoke a bit of Blackfeet language, a beautiful community nation that raised me, that encouraged me to keep going, keep doing this here with my mom, who, even though she's not Blackfeet, worked tirelessly to get our language into our classroom so I had a Blackfeet language teacher growing up."

Gladstone, 37, continued, "I'm so grateful that I can speak even a little bit of my language, which I'm not fluent in, up here because in this business, native actors used to speak their lines in English and then the sound mixers would run them backwards to accomplish native languages on camera."

From there, the actress explained: "This [win] is a historic one. It doesn't belong to just me. I'm holding it right now. I'm holding it with all my beautiful sisters in the film at this table over here and my mother, Tantor Cardinal, standing on all of your shoulders. Thank you."

Gladstone then gave thanks to director and co-writer Martin Scorsese, as well as costars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, for "changing things" in this industry. "Thank you for being such allies. Thank you," she said.

After thanking Chief Standing Bear, the Osage Nation, Apple TV+ and her team, Gladstone added that her win during Sunday's ceremony is "for every little res kid, every little urban kid, every little native kid out there who has a dream, who is seeing themselves represented in our stories told by ourselves in our own words with tremendous allies and tremendous trust from within from each other."

"So thank you all so much," she concluded.



Apple TV+ Lily Gladstone in "Killers of the Flower Moon"

Apple TV+’s Killers of the Flower Moon, from director and co-writer Scorsese, marks Gladstone’s first-ever Golden Globe nod and win. Opposite fellow Globe nominees DiCaprio as Ernest Burkhart and De Niro as William King Hale, she plays the real-life Mollie Kyle, whose family and community in the Osage Nation of 1920s Oklahoma were the targets of serial killings.

Gladstone also starred in this year’s The Unknown Country, for which she earned a Gotham Award, and appeared in episodes of Billions and Reservation Dogs.

Gladstone was among many dramatic actresses who gave noteworthy performances in 2023, including Maestro's Mulligan.

Jason McDonald/Netflix Carey Mulligan in "Maestro"

Golden Globe nominators recognized Netflix’s Maestro, the Leonard Bernstein biopic from director, co-writer and star Bradley Cooper, for best motion picture drama, Cooper’s direction and acting, as well as Mulligan’s performance as Felicia Montealegre Bernstein.

The 38-year-old Oscar nominee also appears in this year’s Saltburn, Golden Globe-nominated for its stars Barry Keoghan and Rosamund Pike. This year’s Globes marks Mulligan’s fourth nomination total, after 2010's An Education, 2021's Promising Young Woman and last year's She Said.

Madman Films Sandra Hüller in "Anatomy of a Fall"

Hüller, a newcomer to the Golden Globes, hails from Germany, where she's led films like 2006's Requiem and 2016's Toni Erdmann. Anatomy of a Fall, from director and co-writer Justine Triet, is a French courtroom drama in which Hüller, 45, plays a woman who may or may not have murdered her husband at their snowy chalet.

This year the Los Angeles Film Critics Association honored Hüller with their best actress prize — recognizing both Anatomy of a Fall and the Jonathan Glazer Holocaust film The Zone of Interest, in which she plays Hedwig Höss, the real-life wife of an Auschwitz concentration camp commandant. (She tied for that honor with Emma Stone of Poor Things.)

Liz Parkinson/Netflix Annette Bening in "Nyad"

The category’s most decorated nominee, Bening, 65, earned her 10th Golden Globe nod for Nyad. Of those, she won the best lead actress in a comedy or musical prize twice, for 2005's Being Julia and 2011's The Kids Are All Right.

Netflix’s Nyad, from directors Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin, retells the real-life story of marathon swimmer Diana Nyad’s attempts to cross the dangerous waters of the Gulf of Mexico from Cuba to Florida. It costars Jodie Foster, nominated for supporting actress at the 2024 Golden Globes, as Nyad’s coach Bonnie Stoll.

A24 Greta Lee in "Past Lives"

Lee’s first-time Golden Globe recognition for A24’s Past Lives is one of many nominations for the Morning Show actress, 40. In December, she took home a special Critics Choice Association award for her heart-wrenching work as South Korean expat Nora Moon.

Past Lives, which costars Teo Yoo and John Magaro, is a first-time feature film from Celine Song, Golden Globe-nominated for both her writing and directing. The critically acclaimed film was also recognized by the Globes for the drama and non-English language motion picture prizes, as well as at the Gotham Awards, Spirit Awards and more.

Sabrina Lantos/A24 Cailee Spaeny in "Priscilla"

Anointed by the Golden Globes for the first time, Spaeny has picked up multiple nominations and a 2023 Venice Film Festival Volpi Cup prize for her leading performance as Priscilla Presley. The category’s youngest nominee, at 25, she previously made a name for herself in 2018’s On the Basis of Sex and on 2021’s Mare of Easttown.

Directed and co-written by Sofia Coppola, A24’s Priscilla chronicles the meeting and marriage between Priscilla and Elvis Presley, with Jacob Elordi as the King of Rock and Roll.

At this year's Golden Globes, Barbie led the film nominations with nine total, followed by Oppenheimer with eight and both Killers of the Flower Moon and Poor Things with seven. In television, Succession's final season also totaled nine nominations, followed by The Bear and Only Murders in the Building, both with five nods.

