Killers of the Flower Moon, review: Scorsese’s masterpiece gives DiCaprio his best role yet

Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon - Melinda Sue Gordon

At the very end of Killers of the Flower Moon – don’t worry, this isn’t a spoiler – we find ourselves inside a radio theatre, where an audience is listening to a reenactment of a blood-soaked true-crime case. A small group of performers and musicians are putting on a spirited retelling of the Osage murders of the 1920s, in which more than 60 Native Americans were killed for the “headrights” to the ocean of oil that lurked beneath their land.

The period looks chicly postwar, yet the troupe’s Italian-American narrator, whose distinctive silver hair and bushy brows might ring a bell, goes on to describe events stretching far into the decades beyond. So where – and, just importantly, when – are we, exactly?

The answer is a late-period Martin Scorsese film. Specifically, his 26th, in which the 80-year-old master looks back at themes and concerns that have pulled at his entire career with sparklingly fresh eyes. Adapted from a 2017 nonfiction book by David Grann, it is another true story of organised crime in America – yet one which unfolds on the Oklahoman plains rather than the streets of New York, Chicago or Boston, and in which perpetrator and victim exist in an uneasy embrace.

In one of his richest, most rivetingly toxic performances to date, Leonardo DiCaprio stars as Ernest Buckhart, a dim and guileless First World War veteran who has come to seek work from his rich cattle-rancher uncle, De Niro’s William Hale – a self-styled Fairfax grandee whose gruff voice softens to a Trumpian purr whenever his status is threatened. Soon after Ernest’s arrival, Hale clues him into a despicable local means of getting rich quick.

By marrying into the Osage tribe, a man can share in his partner’s oil money – and if something awful should subsequently happen to her, well, no more sharing required. Soon afterwards, Ernest romances and weds a young Osage woman called Mollie (Lily Gladstone), after he convinces her, and himself, that he loves her dearly. Yet manipulated by Hale, he also becomes an active participant in the efforts to murder her family, up to and including his wife.

Like his previous film, The Irishman, Killers of the Flower Moon finds Scorsese turning to one of the signature American genres – in that case, the mob film; in this one, the western – to diagnose and dissect that nation’s signature sicknesses. Here, the malady is greed, metastasised to the point of psychopathy: the grabbing of money and status becomes an all-consuming obsession, yet one that requires the grabber to buy into an entire web of lies, in order to live with himself.

Lily Gladstone on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon with Martin Scorsese - Melinda Sue Gordon

DiCaprio plays that tension magnificently – it’s a thrill to watch his star charisma being turned towards such squalid, self-destructive ends. De Niro, though less challenged, is also on terrific form, embodying not just the thunderstruck lour of institutionalised evil, but also the dash and sparkle of it. And Gladstone, a relative newcomer, also brilliantly portrays her own character’s unease around Ernest’s advances – and, more horrible still, her own semi-conscious complicity in his and Hale’s murderous schemes.

The action enthrals like a slow-crackling campfire, with regular jolts of dark humour and graphic violence to splash petrol on the blaze. And as that epilogue playfully reminds us, we’re crouched right down there too, beside Ernest, Hale, and every other Scorsese character like them, as our eyes and souls are drawn back time and again to the flames.

In cinemas from Friday

