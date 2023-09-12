Killer with unknown motive to be eligible for parole in 11 years, judge rules

Jamie Leard, 38, was shot and killed May 25, 2021 in his Upper Cape home. (Submitted by Aliesha Stright - image credit)

A man who fatally shot his friend in the head two years ago for reasons that remain unclear will become eligible for parole in just under 11 years, a Moncton judge has ruled.

Sean Patrick Patterson, 30, was sentenced on Thursday to life in prison by Court of King's Bench Chief Justice Tracey DeWare. A written copy of DeWare's decision was provided to CBC News by the court on Monday afternoon.

Patterson had pleaded guilty to a charge of second-degree murder.

He was among two people charged who have since admitted a role in killing Jamie Leard in Upper Cape, a community near Port Elgin in southeast New Brunswick, on May 25, 2021.

Henry Alexander Joseph Pottie is scheduled to be sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

DeWare wrote that it was a horrific offence, and that Leard was ambushed. He died of two gunshots to the head, and his body was later burned.

"Mr. Leard was shot with his own guns in his own home by his supposed friends and roommates," DeWare wrote.

"Mr. Patterson and Mr. Pottie then proceeded to dispose of Mr. Leard's body and continued to reside in his home."

According to an agreed statement of facts read to the judge in July, Leard returned home after his camera system was turned off.

As he walked inside, he was immediately shot in the head by Patterson, who had enlisted Pottie in a plan to confront Leard.

The two then moved Leard's remains and cleaned the scene, and Patterson later burned Leard's body.

The judge noted Patterson had no prior criminal record but had struggled with drug addiction since he was young.

Patterson, the judge wrote, was not working at the time of the murder and was "simply occupying his time with the consumption of methamphetamine."

"While this horrific and senseless crime appears to have no motive, the contribution of Mr. Patterson's drug consumption at the time of these events understandably played a significant role in what occurred," DeWare wrote.

Second-degree murder carries an automatic life sentence, leaving DeWare's decision only about when Patterson would become eligible to seek parole.

While someone can seek parole once eligible, the Parole Board of Canada is responsible for determining if they will receive it.

Prior cases generally place parole eligibility at around 14 years for second-degree murder.

Crown prosecutors and Patterson's defence lawyers had jointly recommended a period of 13 years before he would become eligible for parole. Higher court rulings mean judges must closely follow joint recommendations in most cases.

DeWare agreed and imposed the 13 years, starting June 5, 2021, which was when Patterson was arrested. That means he'll be eligible for parole in June 2034, just under 11 years from now.

The judge noted mitigating factors included Patterson's lack of a prior record, that he pleaded guilty prior to trial, appears to exhibit remorse and has a pre-sentence report that is optimistic about his chances for rehabilitation.

However, aggravating factors include the details of the crime, his false statements to police before Leard's remains were found, and destruction of evidence.

Earlier in the decision, the judge noted the impact Leard's murder had on his family and friends.

"Jamie Leard was a much-loved son, nephew, cousin, and friend," DeWare wrote.

"Mr. Leard's family began looking for him as soon as he disappeared and understandably have had difficulties dealing with the grief of his loss. Regrettably there is nothing this court can do to lessen their burden nor alleviate their sense of loss."