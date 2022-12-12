Killer who stabbed man to death over restaurant row jailed for life

Arturas Kurpis has been jailed (Met Police)

A man who stabbed a victim to death over a row in a restaurant has been jailed for life.

Aturas Kurpis, 39, received a minimum sentence of 21 years at the Old Bailey on Friday for the murder of Paulius Karalius.

Paulius, who was of Lithuanian descent, was at a restaurant in Leytonstone with his girlfriend on November 5, 2021.

Kurpis, who lived on the same road as Paulius’ girlfriend, was also at the restaurant. But he became intoxicated and began causing disruption and even snatched a microphone from a singer performing.

Paulius and his friends told Kurpis to leave which sparked a confrontation.

Paulius later left the restaurant and went to his girlfriend’s house. As he left her building with three other people, Kurpis confronted him outside with a kitchen knife.

Kurpis stabbed Paulius in the chest. He was rushed to hospital where he underwent heart surgery. However, he died six days later.

A subsequent post-mortem examination discovered his brain had been starved of oxygen as a result on the wound inflicted, which had struck his heart.