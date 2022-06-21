Killer South Dakota Attorney General Convicted in Impeachment Trial

Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/Getty

Jason Ravnsborg, the South Dakota attorney general who ran over and killed a man on a highway in 2020, was convicted in an impeachment trial by state lawmakers on Tuesday, removing him from office.

The South Dakota Senate voted 24-9 to affirm count one against Ravnsborg, meeting the two-thirds majority needed to convict him and remove him from office. He was also convicted on the second count, 31-2. Two of the 35 senators, one Democrat and one Republican, did not attend the trial. Republicans hold a 32-3 majority in the state Senate.

Instead of offering major revelations, prosecutors slammed Ravnsborg as a liar who fibbed about what happened the night of the fatal crash—and again in the following months.

“We’ve heard better lies from 5-year-olds,” said lead prosecutor Mark Vargo.

Vargo said Ravnsborg had lied to investigators until he was caught, including trying to minimize his use of a cell phone—he had two with him—while driving, in defiance of state law.

Perhaps the sole bombshell at the trial was speculation offered by North Dakota Bureau of Investigation Agent Arnie Rummel that Ravnsborg may have contemplated fleeing the scene where he killed Joe Boever on U.S. Highway 14 on Sept. 12, 2020. Rummel and Agent Joe Arenz were brought in to investigate the fatal crash, since the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation reports to the attorney general.

Rummel said Ravnsborg didn’t immediately stop his vehicle after striking Boever, rolling on for seven seconds, or 613 feet, suggesting he could have stopped in 175 feet.

Senate Democratic Leader Troy Heinert, speaking just before the vote, said he believed Ravnsborg knew he had hit and killed a person, echoing previous claims by some law-enforcement officers. Heinert paused for 18 seconds, indicating that was how long it took the attorney general to stop.

“He knew,” Heinert said. “He knew something terrible happened and he was going to have to answer for it and he panicked.”

Vargo, in his closing argument, told the senators it was their duty to convict the attorney general. “By deed and by word, Jason Ravnsborg has forfeited his right to be attorney general of this great state,” he said.

The defense did not present any witnesses, instead rebutting points made by investigators, and questioning the authority of the Senate to remove the attorney general from office. Ravnsborg was present, but did not testify.

“We choose not to call him as a witness,” his defense lawyer, Mike Butler of Sioux Falls, said. “I won’t go any farther than that.”

In his closing remarks, Butler questioned if Ravnsborg could be removed for a driving offense, since it was not directly tied to his work as attorney general. “It must be a serious offense,” he said. “The Senate must not be reduced to the role of a traffic court.”

Gov. Kristi Noem—who is under investigation by Ravnsborg’s office for her use of state airplanes and her involvement in her daughter’s efforts to obtain a real-estate appraiser license—will name a replacement to complete the last six months of Ravnsborg’s term. She has long made it abundantly clear that she felt Ravnsborg should resign, the feud between often getting remarkably personal.

Noem, who is running for a second term, did not attend the trial, but surely watched closely since her offices are in the same building. She did not immediately announce whom she would name as interim attorney general. Former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who ran against Noem for the 2018 Republican gubernatorial nomination, is now seeking his old job back, and he and Noem have endorsed each other.

Ravnsborg was headed home to Pierre, the state capital, on Sept. 12, 2020, after attending a Republican event when he killed Boever. The death of the 55-year Highmore resident has roiled South Dakota politics for almost two years.

