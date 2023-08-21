Killer nurse Lucy Letby refuses to appear at sentencing

(ES Composite)

Lucy Letby was told “you are nothing” by devastated parents of her victims as she cowardly refused to come into court to face a likely whole life prison sentence for the killing spree.

The 33-year-old former NHS nurse was convicted on Friday of murdering seven babies and attempting to kill six more in a horrifying year-long crime spree at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

She is the most profilic child serial killer in modern British history, and will become only the fourth woman in history – after mass murderers Myra Hindley, Rose West, and Joanna Dennehy – to be handed a whole life order.

Letby fled from her trial last week once guilty verdicts began to be returned by the jury, and she vowed not appear again at Manchester crown court for the sentencing hearing.

Facing an empty dock, Mr Justice Goss is expected to pass a whole life order on Letby on Monday afternoon. He has previously said he has no powers to compel Letby to return to court.

More than a dozen relatives of Letby’s victims were in the public gallery for the hearing.

Letby’s refusal to appear in court means she will not hear heartbreaking impact statements from the parents of the babies she attacked and killed.

The mother of one baby murdered by Letby and another who the nurse tried to kill said in her statement: “You thought it was your right to play God with our children’s lives.”

Speaking to the absent Letby, she added: “Maybe you thought by doing this you would be remembered forever but I want you to know my family will never think of you again.“From this day you are nothing.”

The Ministry of Justice has committed to changing the law to try to force criminals to appear at their sentencing hearings, after a series of no-shows from the murderers of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel, Zara Aleena and Sabina Nessa.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was “cowardly that people who commit such horrendous crimes do not face their victims”.

Education minister Claire Coutinho said on Monday morning that it was “appalling” that Letby would shun her sentencing hearing, but acknowledged the threat of extra time in prison would have limited effect on those facing whole life sentences already.

Former justice secretary Robert Buckland suggested the sentencing hearing should be played into Letby’s prison cell to ensure she hears the words of those parents whose lives she has devastated.

“She needs to hear the victim’s personal statements, as impact statements that will really bring home I think, to the wider world, the appalling devastating impact of the loss of these innocent children, these innocent babies, have had upon dozens of families”, he said.

Letby went on a killing spree between June 2015 and June 2016 while working on the neonatal unit at the hospital in Chester.

Tasking with caring for prematurely born babies, Letby injected them with insulin, air, and fluids in determined efforts to end their lives.

Letby was almost caught red-handed on some occasions as she preyed on the babies, but assuaged the concerns of parents and told one: “Trust me, I’m a nurse.”

In notes found after her arrest, Letby had scrawled “I am a horrible evil person” and in capital letters “I am evil I did this”.

But during her trial she denies all the charges and offered no clues as to why she had embarked on the killing spree.

Cheshire Police has said it is now reviewing the care of around 4,000 babies who may have come into contact with Letby at the Countess of Chester Hospital and the Liverpool Women’s Hospital between 2012 and 2016.

An inquiry has been promised by the government, though it now faces sustained pressure to upgrade it to a judge-led statutory inquiry.

The trial heard how consultants on the neonatal unit raised concerns about Letby but hospital bosses failed to act on the warnings.

One doctor was even told to apologise to Letby as part of a grievance process as the hospital prepared to return her to caring for children.

Alison Kelly, former Director of Nursing at the Countess of Chester Hospital, has been suspended from her role at a different NHS Trust after allegations made during the trial.

Letby was arrested at her home in Chester in July 2018. She was convicted at trial of seven murders and six attempted murders.