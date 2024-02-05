Killer Mike escorted out of Grammys in handcuffs after winning 3 awards

Killer Mike's triumphant run at the 2024 Grammys has taken a turn after the rapper was handcuffed Sunday at music's biggest night.

Killer Mike — who won three awards during the pre-show ceremony — was escorted out of the Crypto.com arena in handcuffs by a squad of police officers following his big win, video shared by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner on X shows.

It's unclear if the rapper was arrested or will return for the live ceremony.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

USA TODAY has reached out to reps for Killer Mike, the Recording Academy and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Killer Mike won Grammys for best rap song and best rap performance for his song "Scientists and Engineers" and best rap album for "Michael."

Cradling his trio of awards after sweeping his nominated rap categories, Killer Mike gave a motivational speech to reporters backstage.

Killer Mike accepts the award for best rap performance during the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards Premiere Ceremony.

"Keep running your race. If you think you think you can jump 20 feet, jump 40," he said. "It is our responsibility to be grand at everything. … The only thing that limits you is you. The only thing that limits your age is not being truthful about your age."

He added: "At 20, I thought it was cool to be a drug dealer (and) at 48, I stand here a man of sympathy and empathy for the things I’ve done."

Killer Mike last won a Grammy in 2003 for best rap performance by a duo or group for his feature on OutKast's "The Whole World."

Contributing: Melissa Ruggieri

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Grammys: Killer Mike escorted out in handcuffs after winning 3 awards