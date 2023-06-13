Killer Mike Drops Wisdom With André 3000, Future, Eryn Allen Kane on ‘Scientists and Engineers’

2023 BottleRock Napa Valley - Credit: Getty Images

Killer Mike is sharing one more song from his upcoming solo album ahead of its release later this week, dropping the star-studded “Scientists and Engineers,” featuring André 3000, Future, and Eryn Allen Kane.

“Scientists and Engineers” is an intricately crafted, multi-faceted track: Future’s hazy vocals share space with Kane’s choral crooning; hypnotic synths give way to soulful guitars; and André 3000 and Killer Mike spit circles around each other.

Along with dropping “Scientists and Engineers,” Killer Mike has finally shared the full track list, features, and producer credits for Michael, which is set to arrive on June 16. The LP will feature guest verses and contributions from CeeLo Green, Young Thug, Ty Dolla $ign, Curren$y, 2 Chainz, El-P, and more. And the album’s production was provided by No I.D., André 3000, El-P, James Blake, J.Dot, Audio Anthem, Corey Mo, Cool & Dre, and Little Shalimar.

“Scientists and Engineers” is the latest offering from Michael that Killer Mike has shared, following “Run,” “Don’t Let the Devil,” “Motherless,” and “Talk’n That Shit!” The album marks Killer Mike’s first proper solo effort in over 10 years, following 2012’s R.A.P. Music. Of course, the MC has been busy in the intervening years, though, partnering forming Run the Jewels with R.A.P. Music producer El-P and releasing four critically acclaimed albums between 2013 and 2020.

Killer Mike will launch a North American tour in support of Michael this summer. The run launches July 10 in Birmingham, Alabama, and wraps Aug. 5 in New Orleans.

