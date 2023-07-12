Killer heatwave sweeps across Europe as nine cities issued with red alert

A cyclist in Turin, Italy, cools down as the summer heat rises - Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

A 44-year-old Italian road worker has reportedly become the latest victim of Europe’s fierce heatwave.

The man, who has not been named, collapsed on Tuesday while spraying new road markings in the town of Lodi, in northern Italy’s Lombardy region, as temperatures nudged 40C.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

He was rushed to hospital but pronounced dead on arrival.

The incident came as swathes of southern Europe endured sweltering conditions, with zookeepers in Spain forced to feed animals frozen fruit lollipops and Greek officials warning access to archaeological sites could be restricted during the hottest parts of the day.

In Italy, extreme temperatures were affecting several regions, with eight cities placed on red alert, including Florence, Bologna, Rome and Rieti.

People cool off at the Fontana della Barcaccia by Rome's Spanish Steps - Amer Ghazzal / Alamy Live News

A red alert means that the heat is so intense that it presents a threat not just to vulnerable categories such as very young children and the elderly, but to the whole population.

The number of cities issued with such a warning will rise to 10 on Thursday.

The heat was expected to give way to storms, rain and hailstones in Alpine regions later in the week.

Extreme temperatures will then return, however.

“This new movement of the African anticyclone will be more extensive than before with even higher temperatures across most of Italy,” said Antonio Sano, a meteorologist for Il Meteo, a weather news site.

A map shows the intensity of the heatwave - Alistair Grant

Meanwhile, in Spain, high temperatures have caused at least one death from heat stroke and led to official warnings for people to stay indoors.

A worker at Megapark, a popular leisure complex on the island of Majorca, collapsed and died amid temperatures of more than 35C on Sunday.

The man, a 47-year-old originally from Nigeria, was in charge of controlling access to the complex when he suffered heatstroke and a fatal heart attack.

Sweltering heatwaves in Europe last summer killed as many as 61,000 people, according to new research published this week, suggesting countries’ heat preparedness efforts are falling fatally short.

The study by researchers from European health institutes recorded heat-related deaths across 35 European countries from late May to early September 2022, during the continent’s hottest summer on record.

Spain’s AEMET meteorological agency placed areas of Andalusia and Murcia in southern Spain on red alert on Wednesday due to expected temperatures of 40 degrees, urging people to avoid venturing outdoors in the middle of the day unless it was essential to do so.

A sign on a street in Seville shows temperatures hitting 52C - CRISTINA QUICLER/AFP via Getty Images

A recently approved national law banning outdoor work when temperatures rise to a certain level has been triggered in some parts of the country, including Valencia, on Spain’s southeastern coast.

In Barcelona, zoo animals were given frozen fruit to help them to stay cool. Capybaras, the world’s largest rodents, were presented with frozen watermelon, while chimpanzees and giraffes received blocks of frozen fruit. A colony of meerkats feasted on worm slushies which they had to dig out of the sand.

In Greece, temperatures are expected to reach 43C in parts of the country this week. The high temperatures will continue into next week. Access to archaeological sites may be restricted each day at times of peak temperatures, the culture ministry said.

Story continues

But while much of Europe baked, France experienced extreme weather of a different kind, as storms battered parts of the country with hail the size of tennis balls, winds that reached 80mph and tens of thousands of lightning strikes.

Five departments - Haute-Saône, Doubs, Jura, Territoire de Belfort and Haut-Rhin - were placed under red alert for hours on Tuesday and were told to brace for “very violent phenomena” by the national weather office.

A man sprays sunscreen as he walks though the scorching sun in Athens, Greece - SPYROS BAKALIS/AFP via Getty Images

In Dijon, high winds caused the roof of a supermarket to collapse with customers still inside. No injuries were reported.

Residents posted photos of hailstones, some of them the size of tennis balls, which crashed through their car windshields, pummelled their gardens and caused several train delays.

Violent winds felled 30 trees in the city of Vichy and storms knocked out electricity for thousands of residents across the region.

In less than 24 hours, between Tuesday at 10am and 6am on Wednesday, Keraunos, the French observatory for tornadoes and violent thunderstorms, said that France was hit by more than 43,000 lightning strikes.

At its peak, the most severely affected area, Saône-et-Loire in the Bourgogne-Franche-Comté region, experienced 54 lightning strikes a minute.