Killer gets 12-year sentence in random Surrey shooting

Reuters Videos

STORY: "We got him."New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced the arrest of 62-year-old Frank James, a day after he allegedly set off smoke bombs and shot 10 passengers in a New York subway car.NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell told reporters James was arrested with the help of a Crime Stoppers tip. "Hundreds of NYPD detectives worked doggedly during the last 30 hours to bring this together." (flash) "We were able to shrink his world quickly. There was no where left for him to run."Police on Wednesday said James was spotted on a street in Manhattan’s East Village – less than 10 miles from the scene of the crime. He was taken into custody without incident… and charged. U.S. attorney for New York’s Eastern District, Breon Peace: "Frank James has been charged by complaint in Brooklyn federal court... which prohibits terrorists and other violent attacks against mass transportation systems." (flash) "If convicted he will face a sentence of up to life imprisonment."Officials say James – who allegedly fired 33 rounds from a 9mm Glock on a crowded subway car - had nine prior arrests in New York and three in New Jersey. The semi-automatic handgun was later recovered at the scene, police said, along with three extended-ammunition magazines, a hatchet, some consumer-grade fireworks and a container of gasoline. In addition to those shot - five of whom were in critical but stable condition on Wednesday - 13 other people were injured in a panicked rush to flee the smoke-filled N train. All of the victims are expected to survive. Commuters on Wednesday boarded the N train, with a heightened police presence at the stop where the shooting occurred. And while mindful of Tuesday's horrific attack, commuter Nathan Sandidge said the subway was essential:“I don't really have any other option. It's what we have to do to get to work. So, just kind of roll with whatever we have to deal with.” As for a motive for the attack NYPD Chief of Detectives, James Essig said that remains unclear.“First and foremost we wanted to take him off the street, the investigation is continuing into a motive, into his social media postings.” Investigators found a number of social media posts linked to a person named Frank James that mentioned homelessness and Mayor Eric Adams, according to Sewell. A YouTube account apparently belonging to James was taken down Wednesday for violating YouTube's Guidelines.