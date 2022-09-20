Who killed the missing North Carolina teens? What we know about the investigation.

Questions linger as the search continues for whoever killed two teenagers whose bodies were found in rural Orange County this past weekend.

Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18, were found dead in the Buckhorn Road area outside Hillsborough, about 3 p.m. Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

The local high school students had gunshot wounds, and the Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation. Investigators are still waiting for the State Medical Examiner’s Office to officially confirm their identities and cause of death.

“Although we do not have that confirmation yet, in the absence of any other missing persons matching the descriptions of the individuals located, the tragic but logical conclusion is increasingly clear,” Sheriff Charles Blackwood said in a news release Monday.

As of mid-day Tuesday, no arrests or suspects had been announced.

A makeshift memorial sits a few yards from the entrance of a gravel road in Orange County Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the two young people found shot and killed Sunday in western Orange County are missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18.

What we know

The two teenagers were reported missing by their families before their bodies were found Sunday.

Woods was last seen by her stepfather around 11 p.m. Friday at their house in Efland, according to a missing persons report filed Saturday around noon with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Her stepfather said he learned Woods was missing around 10 a.m. Saturday when he went to wake her up, according to the report.

A copy of Clark’s missing persons report released by the Mebane Police Department said he also was last seen around 11 p.m. Friday but provided few other details. The report was filed Sunday around 11:25 a.m.

Two men riding four-wheeler bikes found the teens Sunday before 3 p.m., according to a news release.

ABC11, The News & Observer’s newsgathering partner, reported they were found near a power-line easement in the Buckhorn Road area outside Hillsborough. The site is about 2 miles away from the house where Woods was last seen.

A memorial with crosses, candles, lights, and other items has been set up at the site by community members, friends and family.

On Monday evening, there was a memorial service for Clark at Eastern Alamance High School.

Anyone with possible information about the case is asked to call Investigator Keith Goodwin at the Sheriff’s Office at 919-245-2918.

Woods’ grandfather, Stan Dean, is also offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who had information about who is responsible for her death.

Stan Dean, the grandfather of Lyric Woods, stands over a makeshift memorial that sits a few yards from the entrance of a gravel road in Orange County Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Monday the two young people found shot and killed Sunday in western Orange County are missing teens Lyric Woods, 14, and Devin Clark, 18.

The Sheriff’s Office did not release any additional information to The News & Observer. Records, including 911 calls and the incident report for the case, will not be released to the public or media until after the approval of the sheriff and the complete investigation, according to Kevin Medlin, a spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office.

Who were Woods and Clark?

Woods was a ninth-grader at Cedar Ridge High School in Hillsborough, and Clark was a senior at Eastern Alamance High School.

The Sheriff’s Office did not say whether the two students knew each other though several posts from friends and family on social media say the two were friends.

Clark was a wide receiver for the Eastern Alamance football team, according to a statement from the Alamance-Burlington School System.

In addition to Orange High, Woods had attended Gravelly Hill Middle and Efland-Cheeks Global Elementary, the school district said.

By Tuesday afternoon, two GoFundMe pages had raised over $40,000 to help the teens’ families pay their funeral costs.

Friends of Woods’ family created this confirmed GoFundMe.

The aunt of Clark has organized this GoFundMe page for him.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.