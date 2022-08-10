Who killed a man on a South Miami-Dade street? Police called to sixth shooting in area

A man was shot and killed in South Miami-Dade, police said.

Tuesday night’s homicide is the latest in a series of shootings in the area that has wounded more than 11 people in nearly two weeks.

Miami-Dade police said they found the dead man shortly after 9 p.m. in the area of Southwest 252nd Street and 128th Avenue while responding to a ShotSpotter alert, a system that notifies police to gunfire in an area.

Police said the man, whose identity has not been released, is in his 30s. Detectives say they don’t have information on the gunman or what led to the gunfire.

This is the sixth shooting in South Miami-Dade since July 29, when four teenagers were shot and wounded at the Cutler Manor Apartments, 10875 SW 216th St. Police say at least two of the shootings were drive-bys.

The other shootings:

▪ July 30 — Two people are shot and taken to the hospital after a fight over a parked car at Southwest 220th Street and 116th Avenue. Less than five minutes later, police are alerted to gunfire at Southwest 231st Lane and 113th Place and find a bullet hole in a fence.

▪ Aug. 3 — Three women and two men are shot and wounded in a drive-by at 10000 SW 173rd Terr.

▪ Aug. 8 — A 16-year-old is shot and critically wounded in West Perrine.

Police are asking anyone who has information on any of the shootings to call Miami-Dade CrimeStoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477). You can also visit www.crimestoppersmiami.com and select “Give a Tip”.

This article will be updated.