Killam Apartment REIT's (TSE:KMP.UN) five-year earnings growth trails the 11% YoY shareholder returns

Passive investing in index funds can generate returns that roughly match the overall market. But the truth is, you can make significant gains if you buy good quality businesses at the right price. For example, the Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) share price is 38% higher than it was five years ago, which is more than the market average. In comparison, the share price is down 14% in a year.

Since it's been a strong week for Killam Apartment REIT shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Over half a decade, Killam Apartment REIT managed to grow its earnings per share at 16% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 7% average annual increase in the share price. So it seems the market isn't so enthusiastic about the stock these days. This cautious sentiment is reflected in its (fairly low) P/E ratio of 8.41.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Having said that, most people consider earnings and revenue growth trends to be a more meaningful guide to the business. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Killam Apartment REIT's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Killam Apartment REIT's TSR for the last 5 years was 67%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Killam Apartment REIT shareholders are down 11% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 3.6%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 11% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Killam Apartment REIT better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with Killam Apartment REIT (including 2 which are potentially serious) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CA exchanges.

