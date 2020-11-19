High Tide Completes Acquisition of Meta Growth

·13 min read

  • Creates a Leading Canadian Cannabis Retailer with 65 Operating Retail Locations1 and $148 million in Annualized Revenue2

  • Both companies have already begun executing on post-closing integration initiatives, which are expected to result in approximately 60% of the initially identified annual synergies being realized almost immediately

  • High Tide to commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on November 19, 2020 under the same "HITI" stock symbol

CALGARY, AB and TORONTO, ON, Nov. 18, 2020 /CNW/ - High Tide Inc. (CSE:HITI) (OTCQB: HITIF) (Frankfurt: 2LY) ("High Tide") and Meta Growth Corp. (TSXV: META) ("META") are pleased to announce that they have closed the previously announced merger between the two companies by way of a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement").

High Tide Inc. (CNW Group/Meta Growth Corp.)
High Tide Inc. (CNW Group/Meta Growth Corp.)

Key Transaction Highlights:

  • With the closing of the Arrangement, High Tide becomes the largest cannabis retailer in Canada based on 65 currently operating retail locations1 and $148 million of annualized revenue2.

  • High Tide is ranked #1 in Ontario based on nine currently operating corporate stores (following the completion of the Arrangement)3 and has two additional branded stores in the province. High Tide is also pleased to announce that META has recently received a retail store authorization for its corporately-owned location at 698 Queen Street East in Toronto, which is situated in the trendy Riverside district. Anticipated to open on November 20, 2020, this will increase High Tide's Ontario-related portfolio to 12 operating locations.

  • High Tide is also a leader in Alberta with 42 established stores following completion of the Arrangement and has a strong market presence in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

  • High Tide and META have been collaboratively executing on the combined integration plan, which is expected to result in substantial annual cost and operational synergies – approximately 60% of which is expected to be realized almost immediately.

___________________________

1

As of the date hereof, the estimated ranking is based on High Tide's operating number of fully- and jointly-owned corporate locations and branded stores as compared to the same number disclosed by its publicly-traded peers.

2

Estimate is based on most recent interim financial statements of High Tide and META. On an annualized basis, the combined entity has gross profit of $56,718,844 and a gross margin of 38%, each also based on the most recent interim financial statements of both companies.

3

As of the date hereof, the estimated ranking is based on High Tide's operating number of fully- and jointly-owned corporate locations as compared to the same number disclosed by its publicly-traded peers. High Tide currently has 8 corporately-owned stores, 1 jointly-owned store, and 2 branded stores in Ontario, as well as 12 locations in the AGCO's licensing queue.

Recent Convertible Debenture Amendments and Pro-Forma Balance Sheet

High Tide is pleased to announce that it has extended the maturity date of $1.25 million of its convertible debentures originally due in December 2020 by 24 months in exchange for such debentureholders consenting to amend the conversion price of the debentures to $0.22 per common share of High Tide ("High Tide Share"). Also, High Tide has extended the maturity date of $1 million of its convertible debentures originally due in June 2021 on the same terms. These extensions provide further balance sheet flexibility for High Tide.

With a strong balance sheet of approximately $15 million in cash on a post-closing basis, the combined entity is well-positioned to continue executing on its sustainable growth strategy and maintaining its leadership position in the Canadian cannabis retail sector.

Management Commentary

"A decade of experience in the cannabis industry has led High Tide to this transformational achievement, as we begin a new era of growth by becoming Canada's largest cannabis retailer. We welcome our new employees, customers, shareholders and stakeholders into the next chapter of our story," said Raj Grover, President and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide. "We have delivered significant growth time and time again, both organically and by deploying our capital through strategic acquisitions to create immediate value for our shareholders. With over 700 employees, High Tide is contributing meaningfully to the growing strength of the cannabis industry in Canada and will continue to do so through our expansion in the US and abroad, where and when permissible under federal and local legislation. I am confident in our business strategy, and we are well positioned to deliver consistent milestones like this one into the future," added Mr. Grover.

Transaction Details

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement, holders of common shares of META ("META Shares") received 0.824 (the "Exchange Ratio") High Tide Shares for each META Share held. In total, High Tide acquired 237,941,274 META Shares in exchange for 196,063,610 High Tide Shares, resulting in former META shareholders holding approximately 45.0% of the total number of issued and outstanding High Tide Shares. Therefore, immediately after closing, there are currently 436,153,806 High Tide Shares issued and outstanding.

Immediately prior to the closing of the Arrangement, all directors and certain officers of META resigned, and META is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of High Tide. Current High Tide board members Raj Grover, Nitin Kaushal and Arthur Kwan will be joined by META's nominees Christian Sinclair and Michael Cosic. Accordingly, Binyomin Posen and Nader Ben Aissa have resigned to accommodate META's nominees. As META's current Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Cosic's appointment is expected to provide continuity to the combined entity by assisting with post-closing transition and integration matters.

It is anticipated that the META Shares will be de-listed from the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV") as of the close of trading on November 18, 2020 and META intends to submit an application to the applicable securities regulators to cease being a reporting issuer and terminate its public reporting obligations.

High Tide is expected to commence trading on the TSXV on November 19, 2020. As a result of the up-listing of High Tide Shares on the TSXV, it is anticipated that the High Tide Shares will be de-listed from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") as of the close of trading on November 18, 2020.

Pursuant to the letter of transmittal mailed to shareholders of META as part of the materials in connection with the special meeting of shareholders of META held on October 27, 2020, in order to receive the portion of the consideration to which they are entitled, registered holders of META Shares are required to deposit their share certificate(s) representing META Shares, together with a duly completed letter of transmittal, with TSX Trust Company ("TSX Trust"), the depositary under the Arrangement. Shareholders whose META Shares are registered in the name of a broker, dealer, bank, trust company or other nominee must contact their nominee to deposit their META Shares.

Further information about the closing of the Arrangement is available on the SEDAR profile of High Tide on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Listed META Warrants and Debentures

Prior to the completion of the Arrangement, META had outstanding warrants and debentures that were, respectively, exercisable or convertible into META Shares and were listed on the TSXV:

  • META.WT – warrants exercisable at a price of $0.29 with an expiry date of February 6, 2023 (the "Listed Warrants") issued pursuant to a warrant indenture between META and TSX Trust dated February 6, 2020 (the "Warrant Indenture"); and

  • META.DB – $21,150,000 in secured convertible debentures convertible at a price of $1.08 with a maturity date of November 30, 2021 (the "Listed Debentures") issued pursuant to a debenture indenture between META and TSX Trust dated November 23, 2018 (the "Debenture Indenture").

Following the completion of the Arrangement, the Listed Warrants, with the exception of any Listed Warrants that have been exercised prior to closing of the Arrangement, will become 40,076,412 warrants of High Tide, each exercisable for one High Tide Share at a price of $0.35 per share until February 6, 2023. The Listed Warrants will be listed for trading as warrants of High Tide on the TSXV under the symbol "HITI.WT" on November 19, 2020, and will remain listed on the TSXV until the earliest to occur of their exercise, expiry or earlier delisting. The Listed Warrants will be delisted from trading as warrants of META as of the close of trading on November 18, 2020.

The holders of Listed Debentures owning or exercising control over more than 66 2/3% of the outstanding principal amount of Listed Debentures, have executed agreements providing for, among other things, a waiver of certain provisions of the Debenture Indenture in so far as the Arrangement constitutes a Change of Control (as defined in the Debenture Indenture), and also consented to amend the conversion price of the Listed Debentures such that, following the Arrangement, the conversion price is $0.22 per High Tide Share. The holders also agreed to extend the maturity date of the Listed Debentures to November 30, 2022.

Following the completion of the Arrangement, the Listed Debentures, with the exception of any Listed Debentures that have been converted prior to closing of the Arrangement, will remain debt obligations of META but will become convertible into High Tide Shares. The Listed Debentures will be listed for trading as debentures of High Tide on the TSXV under the symbol "HITI.DB" on November 19, 2020 and will remain listed on the TSXV until the earliest to occur of their conversion, expiry or earlier delisting. The Listed Debentures will be delisted from trading as debentures of META as of the close of trading on November 18, 2020.

Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, and as required by the Warrant Indenture and the Debenture Indenture, High Tide and META have entered into a supplemental warrant indenture and supplemental debenture indenture in respect of the Warrant Indenture governing the Listed Warrants and the Debenture Indenture governing the Listed Debentures, respectively. Copies of each of the supplemental indentures are available on High Tide's and META's respective SEDAR profiles at www.sedar.com.

Financial and Legal Advisors

ATB Capital Markets Inc. acted as financial advisor and Garfinkle Biderman LLP acted as legal counsel to High Tide. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. acted as financial advisor and Borden Ladner Gervais LLP acted as legal counsel to META. Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. provided a fairness opinion to the board of directors of META.

About META

META is a leader in secure, safe and responsible access to legal recreational cannabis in Canada. Through its Canada-wide network of Meta Cannabis Co.™, Meta Cannabis Supply Co.™ and NewLeaf Cannabis™ recreational cannabis retail stores, META enables the public to gain knowledgeable access to Canada's network of authorized Licensed Producers of cannabis. META is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol (TSXV: META).

About High Tide

High Tide is a retail-focused cannabis company enhanced by the manufacturing and distribution of cannabis lifestyle accessories. Following completion of the Arrangement, High Tide is the largest Canadian retailer of recreational cannabis as measured by revenue, with 65 current locations spanning Ontario, Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan. Following completion of the Arrangement, High Tide's retail segment features the Canna Cabana, KushBar, Meta Cannabis Co., Meta Cannabis Supply Co. and NewLeaf Cannabis banners, with additional locations under development across the country. High Tide has been serving cannabis consumers for over a decade through its numerous lifestyle accessory businesses including e-commerce platforms Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com, and its wholesale distribution division under Valiant Distribution, including the licensed entertainment product manufacturer Famous Brandz. High Tide's strategy as a parent company is to extend and strengthen its integrated value chain, while providing a complete customer experience and maximizing shareholder value. Key industry investors in High Tide include Aphria Inc. (TSX:APHA) (NYSE:APHA) and Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) (TSX:ACB).

Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE), accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to accretive earnings, anticipated revenue, initially identified operational and annual cost synergies of approximately $8-9 million associated with the acquisition of META, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations for future growing capacity and growth plans, including costs and opportunities, the effect of the Arrangement on the combined company and its strategy going forward, receipt of regulatory approvals, the completion of any capital project or expansions, the expectations with respect to future production costs, META ceasing to be a reporting issuer, the timing of the listing of High Tide securities on the TSXV and delisting from the CSE, and the timing of the delisting of META securities from the TSXV. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions regarding High Tide and META, including expected growth, results of operations, performance, industry trends, and growth opportunities, including the provinces of Canada in which High Tide will operate going forward removing or increasing caps on the number of private retail cannabis store locations to permit its retail cannabis store growth plan. While High Tide and META consider these assumptions to be reasonable, based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements also necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; marketing costs; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments involving the retail cannabis markets; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the retail cannabis industries generally; income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of High Tide and META to implement their business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; the COVID-19 pandemic nationally and globally and the response of governments to the COVID-19 pandemic in respect of the operation of retail stores and other risks.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect our expectations as of the date hereof, and thus are subject to change thereafter. High Tide and META disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. This news release has been approved by the board of directors of each of High Tide and META. Factors that could cause anticipated opportunities and actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to, matters referred to above and elsewhere in High Tide's and META's public filings and material change reports that will be filed in respect of this Transaction which are and will be available on SEDAR.

Meta Growth Corp. (CNW Group/Meta Growth Corp.)
Meta Growth Corp. (CNW Group/Meta Growth Corp.)

SOURCE Meta Growth Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2020/18/c6110.html

Latest Stories

  • NBA draft 2020: Timberwolves select Anthony Edwards with No. 1 pick

    The Minnesota Timberwolves selected Anthony Edwards with the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.

  • Warriors star Klay Thompson suffers lower leg injury in workout, undergoing tests

    Klay Thompson missed all of last season while recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

  • Report: Thunder trade Ricky Rubio back to Minnesota for draft picks

    Ricky Rubio spent his first six seasons in the league with the Timberwolves.

  • 2020 NBA draft live blog: Latest picks, news and analysis

    Five months after its originally scheduled date, following a second delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020 NBA draft is here.

  • Report: 76ers trading Al Horford, draft picks to Thunder for Danny Green

    Danny Green is on the move again, this time to Philadelphia.

  • Report: Bucks' trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic in peril following key oversight

    The Bogdanovic deal is a key piece of Milwaukee's overture to retain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

  • Six players Raptors could take with 29th pick

    Raptors Over Everything host William Lou is joined by Katie Heindl to discuss the Toronto Raptors' options in the upcoming NBA draft.

  • Report: NHL could ask players to defer more salary in 2020-21

    The players' share is shrinking, but deferring more payments might be the only way to get NHL back on the ice.

  • Robinson Cano suspended for 2021 season after another positive PED test

    Cano previously tested positive for PEDs in 2018 with the Mariners.

  • NBA mock draft 7.0: Anthony Edwards at No. 1, trade options for lottery teams

    Yahoo Sports takes a look at the best pick if a team decides to keep it and trade options for all 14 teams in the lottery. 

  • What Masai Ujiri's history tells us about the Raptors' 2020 NBA draft strategy

    Masai Ujiri is famously hard to predict at the NBA draft, but there are some similarities in his selections.

  • Mavs take Arizona's Josh Green of Australia with 18th pick

    DALLAS — The Dallas Mavericks drafted Arizona guard Josh Green with the 18th pick in the first round Wednesday night, adding a backcourt mate for Luka Doncic as they continue to build around the 21-year-old sensation and fellow European star Kristaps Porzingis.Green has international roots as well, growing up in his native Australia before moving to the United States and playing high school basketball at IMG Academy in Florida.Green entered the draft after a pandemic-shortened freshman season at Arizona, where he averaged 12 points per game and shot 36% from 3-point range. The 6-foot-6 swingman was a defensive standout for the Wildcats, leading the team with 46 steals.Led by Doncic and Porzingis, the Mavericks made the playoffs for the first time in four years, losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in six games in the first round at the NBA bubble in Florida.The question has been whether Dallas would use the draft or free agency to build around the young Euro stars. Teams can begin negotiating with free agents Friday and start signing deals Sunday.The addition of Green comes with the Mavericks expecting shooting guard Tim Hardaway to exercise the $19 million option on his contract. President of basketball operations Donnie Nelson has said Hardaway is important piece as the Mavericks try to move toward title contention.Porzingis is expected to miss the start of the season coming off surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his right knee. He missed all of 2018-19 after tearing the ACL in his left knee with the New York Knicks, who traded him to Dallas last year.Dwight Powell is expected to be ready when the season starts after tearing an Achilles tendon last season. When Powell is healthy, he can play centre and allow Porzingis to move to forward, probably the most suitable spot for the 7-foot-3 Latvian.Jalen Brunson, the backup to Doncic at point guard, should be ready to return after shoulder surgery cut short his 2019-20 season. The two-time NCAA champion at Villanova was drafted in the second round the same year Doncic went third overall.The Mavericks finished as the seventh seed in the Western Conference, but entered the restart with a chance to finish in the top four. Dallas hasn't been seeded that high since winning the franchise's only championship in 2011.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsSchuyler Dixon, The Associated Press

  • LaMelo Ball on joining Hornets: ‘I’m just so happy to be going to Charlotte’

    Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek spoke with Illawara Hawks G LaMelo Ball&nbsp;about his experience on draft night and his thoughts on being drafted&nbsp;No. 3&nbsp;by the&nbsp;Charlotte Hornets.

  • Hawks land USC C Okongwu with sixth pick n the NBA draft

    ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks added to their young nucleus by selecting centre Onyeka Okongwu from Southern California with the No. 6 pick n the NBA draft on Wednesday night.The 6-foot-9, 245-pound Okongwu joins Trae Young and John Collins on a team that is looking to take a major leap forward after three straight losing seasons.Okongwu shot nearly 62% from the field in his lone season with the Trojans. While a bit undersized for a centre, he has good offensive skills around the basket and stood out for his shot-blocking ability.Though several mock drafts projected the Hawks would go for Iowa State point guard Tyrese Haliburton to take some of the backcourt load off Young, Atlanta went with a bigger player when Okongwu fell to their spot.Okongwu's defensive skills stood out to the Hawks, who ranked last in the league in points allowed (119.7 per game).“He's a very, very good defensive basketball player,” Atlanta general manager Travis Schlenk said. “He protects the rim. He can rebound."Offensively, the Hawks are looking for players who can stretch the court with their outside shooting. Okongwu hasn't demonstrated that sort of ability, but Schlenk believes he has the potential to improve his range.“He's a good free-throw shooter,” the GM said. “We think with time, he'll be able to extend his range offensively.”Okongwu has been inspired to succeed since his older brother Nnamdi died from a skateboard accident in 2014.“I just promised myself that no matter what I do for the rest of my life, I'm going to keep my brother's legacy alive,” Okongwu said. “His life was cut short, but his little brother is here to keep his memory alive forever and always.”The Hawks added to their haul of young talent since launching a massive rebuild just two years after making a surprising run to the Eastern Conference finals in 2015.They selected Collins in the first round in 2017, landed Young in a blockbuster draft-night trade in 2018, and grabbed De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish with first-round picks a year ago.Now, they'll be looking to add some veteran players to the roster. Schlenk has more than $43 million in cap space to use in free agency, which begins this weekend.“We've got a lot of cap space,” he said. “We're looking to be active, try to go get some guys who will go well with the young core we’ve been able to get through the draft.”Okongwu gives the Hawks a couple of new centres heading into the pandemic-delayed season. The team acquired Clint Capela from Houston in a trade-deadline deal last season, though he was injured at the time and didn't get a chance to play for Atlanta before the season was halted by the coronavirus.The Hawks also had another pick in Wednesday night's draft, a second-round selection at No. 50 overall.___Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsPaul Newberry, The Associated Press

  • Magic take North Carolina's Cole Anthony with 15th pick

    Cole Anthony spent his lone year in college battling injuries and still put up big numbers. The Orlando Magic can’t wait to see what he’s capable of when fully healthy.The Magic took the former North Carolina guard — and son of longtime NBA guard Greg Anthony — with the No. 15 pick in Wednesday’s NBA draft. The 6-foot-3 Anthony led the Tar Heels in scoring at 18.5 points per game last season, his lone season at the college level.“I’m healthy now and I just can’t wait to get out there and play. ... This is the best moment of my life right here,” a teary Anthony said on the ESPN telecast of the draft. “Nothing compares to this moment right here. Maybe birth.”With Anthony — who endured some knee issues in college and played much of last year at less than 100% — the Magic could essentially be adding two first-round picks to their roster for this coming season. Orlando used the No. 16 pick last year on forward Chuma Okeke, who missed last season while recovering from a torn left ACL. The Magic signed Okeke on Monday.Orlando went 33-40 last season, getting to the playoffs for a second consecutive year and falling in the first round to Milwaukee. Markelle Fultz, a former No. 1 overall pick, emerged as the team’s starting point guard and averaged 12.1 points along with a team-best 5.1 assists, but the Magic clearly need some additional offensive punch after finishing last season 24th leaguewide in points per game.Anthony could help: He had 20 or more points in each of his first three college games, including what became a season-best 34 in his debut against Notre Dame.The Magic were not scheduled to have a second-round pick. They entered the draft in possession of a second-rounder — No. 45 — but traded that pick Wednesday afternoon to Milwaukee for two future-second round selections. One of those will be conveyed in either 2022, 2023 or 2024; the other is coming to Orlando in 2026.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsTim Reynolds, The Associated Press

  • AP Sources: Ariza to Pistons, Horford to OKC, Rubio to Minn.

    The Houston Rockets agreed to trade Trevor Ariza and the 16th pick in Wednesday night's NBA draft to the Detroit Pistons for a future first-round pick, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced. Detroit already had the seventh pick in this year's draft.The Philadelphia 76ers sent Al Horford and a protected future first-round pick to Oklahoma City, and the Minnesota Timberwolves reacquired point guard Ricky Rubio in a separate trade with the Thunder.A person with direct knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press on Wednesday the Sixers will receive Danny Green and Terrance Ferguson from the Thunder. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet announced.The Sixers also sent a 2025 first-round pick protected from 1-6 overall and the 34th selection in Wednesday’s draft to the Thunder, along with the rights to European point guard Vasilije Micic.Minnesota reached an agreement with Oklahoma City, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations, to send the 17th pick to the Thunder for the 25th and 28th overall selections and Rubio. The person confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade had not yet been announced. Deals involving players can’t be finalized until free agency officially begins on Sunday for salary cap purposes.The Timberwolves obtained the 17th pick, which originally belonged to Brooklyn, from Atlanta in a four-team, 12-player, three-pick trade in February. The Thunder added the 28th pick and Danny Green in a yet-to-be-finalized agreement that will send Dennis Schröder to the Los Angeles Lakers.The 30-year-old Rubio spent his first six NBA seasons with Minnesota.The New York Knicks moved up a few spots with their second pick of the first round by completing a trade with the Utah Jazz.The Knicks acquired the No. 23 selection from Utah, sending the Nos. 27 and 38 picks to the Jazz.New York also received the draft rights to Croatian centre Ante Tomic, who was taken by the Jazz in the second round in 2008 but has spent his entire career in Europe.___AP Sports Writers Noah Trister and Dave Campbell contributed to this report.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press

  • Celtics pick Vanderbilt guard Nesmith 14th in NBA draft

    BOSTON — The Boston Celtics selected Vanderbilt shooting guard Aaron Nesmith with the 14th pick in the NBA draft on Wednesday night.A 6-foot-6, 215-pound sophomore, Nesmith was averaging 23 points and shooting 51% in 14 games before a foot injury. The Celtics also entered the night with the 26th and 30th picks in the first round and No. 17 in the second.Basketball boss Danny Ainge was working to package the picks to move up in the first round but was unable to find a deal.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJimmy Golen, The Associated Press

  • Anthony Edwards on joining Timberwolves: ‘I just want to be the best player to ever play basketball’

    Yahoo Sports NBA Draft analyst Krysten Peek spoke with Georgia G&nbsp;Anthony Edwards &nbsp;about his experience on draft night and his thoughts on being drafted&nbsp;No. 1&nbsp;by the&nbsp;Minnesota Timberwolves.

  • What LaMelo Ball brings to the Charlotte Hornets

    Yahoo Sports’ Senior NBA Writer Vince Goodwill and former UCLA and St. John’s Head Coach Steve Lavin discuss the Hornets selection of LaMelo Ball with the third overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. The flashy point guard will now be the face of the franchise and sell tickets. It will be interesting to see how owner Michael Jordan handles Ball.

  • Kings take Haliburton in NBA draft, add depth to backcourt

    The Sacramento Kings selected Tyrese Haliburton with the 12th overall pick in the NBA draft Wednesday night, adding depth to a backcourt that is almost certain to undergo significant changes.Haliburton averaged 15.2 points and 6.5 assists during his sophomore season at Iowa State. He shot better than 42% from 3-point range during his college career.Considered one of the best guards available in the draft, the 6-foot-5 Haliburton was projected to go as high as the Top 5 but fell to the Kings, where he will join point guard De’Aaron Fox in Sacramento’s backcourt.“It is an amazing night,” Haliburton told ESPN after being drafted. “I’m in the perfect spot. Sacramento is the perfect spot for me."The Kings’ 14-year playoff drought is the longest active streak in the NBA and the second-longest drought in league history. First-year Sacramento general manager Monte McNair, armed with four picks in this year’s draft, is hoping to build around Fox and Marvin Bagley III, the second overall pick in 2018.Adding Haliburton is the first step.While Fox will continue to lead the offence, Haliburton should help improve Sacramento’s uneven defence.__More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMike Wagaman, The Associated Press