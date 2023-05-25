‘Kill Bill’ Will Get Remastered 4K Edition for 20th Anniversary

The Bride is back.

Lionsgate said it is releasing a new and remastered 4K edition of “Kill Bill” to coincide with the Quentin Tarantino film’s 20th anniversary at the end of the year. No word yet on what kind of extras and added footage that version may or may not include.

But it does come as Lionsgate announced on its quarterly earnings call that it has landed distribution rights to both “Kill Bill” films and “Jackie Brown.” That gives the company the largest portfolio of Tarantino movies. Lionsgate also has the rights to “Reservoir Dogs,” “Inglourious Basterds,” “Django Unchained,” “The Hateful Eight” and “Death Proof.” Most of those movies were initially released by The Weinstein Company or Miramax. Some of those movies later became available after the Weinstein Company went bankrupt after its founder Harvey Weinstein was accused by dozens of women of sexual abuse, harassment and assault.

Tarantino’s most recent film, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” was released by Sony Pictures. As part of a unique arrangement, Tarantino will get ownership of the underlying copyright of that Oscar-winning film after 30 years.

Lionsgate’s quarterly earnings beat Wall Street’s projections thanks to the success of “John Wick: Chapter 4.” The company said it wants to “drive the expansion of the John Wick Universe.” As part of that it has completed production on the Ana de Armas spinoff “Ballerina,” which it will release in June of 2024. It also is preparing to launch the prequel television event series “The Continental.” on Peacock and Amazon. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer hinted that the world of Wick, its mega-grossing hit man, will keep growing, saying the company will “continue our planning for multiple additional spinoffs.”

