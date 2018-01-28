Kilgore has Texas A&M-CC's 1st triple double in OT victory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) -- Joseph Kilgore finished with the first triple double in school history as he scored eight of his 24 points in overtime to help Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Houston Baptist 79-69 on Saturday night.

Kilgore was 10 of 12 from the line with 12 rebounds and 11 assists. He was just three assists shy of a triple double when the Islanders beat Abilene Christian on Wednesday night, finishing with 13 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists.

A&M-Corpus Christi, which won the extra period 12-2, was cruising to victory over the Huskies with a double-digit lead five minutes into the second period, when Braxton Bonds ignited. Bonds scored 11 of his 13 points in the second half as the Huskies gradually closed the gap. David Caraher completed the rally when he drained a 3-pointer with 53 seconds left in regulation to tie it at 67-67.

Kareem South finished with 23 points for Texas A&M-CC (6-12, 3-5 Southland Conference).

The Islanders led 41-22 at the break. Houston Baptist came out hot in the second half and cut the deficit to 56-51 with 7:14 remaining.

Caraher finished with 24 points for HBU (5-17, 1-8).