Kilde, 2 others get a 3rd run ahead of Olympic downhill

2 min read
  • Aleksander Aamodt Kilde
    Norwegian alpine skier
  • Christof Innerhofer
    Italian alpine skier
  • Matthias Mayer
    Austrian alpine skier

BEIJING (AP) — Olympic downhill favorite Aleksander Aamodt Kilde was one of only three skiers to get a third run on the course after the final training session for the men's race at the Beijing Games was halted on Saturday.

Kilde, two-time Olympic champion Matthias Mayer and Christof Innerhofer completed their runs before organizers stopped the third training session because of high winds.

The men's race is scheduled for Sunday.

“I used more power but other than that it’s for sure nice to be through that course one more time,” said the Norwegian, who has been the leading speed skier this season. “And today was faster, 100%.

“Fun to ski but with the wind it’s kind of crazy because you gain so much speed, some places. And then you suddenly see speed on the jumps. I went 60 meters, I think. I was in balance, thank God for that. It’s good that they canceled and that they made a decision that we keep everybody safe for tomorrow.”

Kilde was fastest of the three skiers, beating Mayer by nearly three seconds and Innerhofer by more than 11.

The world’s best skiers only saw the Rock course up close for the first time on Thursday because test events were canceled over the last two years amid the pandemic.

Friday’s second training session was also affected by high winds and had to be delayed by an hour. Kilde posted the fastest time.

More wind on Sunday, when the men’s downhill opens the Alpine competition, could make Kilde even more of a favorite.

“It’s an outside sport so we know about the weather and it’s always going to be an issue in Alpine skiing,” he said. “So we have many races like that, but it’s pretty obvious here that the wind is an issue and maybe we get some results that we’re not usually seeing.

“But if you are consistently fast and you’re in shape, then I think it will go well for you anyway. You have at least the biggest chance to win.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Daniella Matar, The Associated Press

