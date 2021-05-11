Kikuchi scheduled to start for Mariners at Dodgers

Seattle Mariners (18-17, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (18-17, third in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (1-0, 3.13 ERA, .94 WHIP, 39 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -247, Mariners +205; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Mitch Haniger and the Mariners will take on the Dodgers Tuesday.

The Dodgers are 8-5 in home games in 2020. The Los Angeles offence has compiled a .241 batting average as a team this season, good for tenth in the National League. Justin Turner leads the team with a mark of .319.

The Mariners are 9-9 on the road. The Seattle offence has compiled a .209 batting average as a team this season, last in the American League. J.P. Crawford leads the team with a mark of .272.

The Dodgers won the last meeting 1-0. Julio Urias earned his third victory and A.J. Pollock went 1-for-3 with a double for Los Angeles. Marco Gonzales registered his second loss for Seattle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Turner leads the Dodgers with 15 extra base hits and is slugging .563.

Kyle Seager leads the Mariners with 16 extra base hits and is slugging .462.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 2-8, .246 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored by five runs

Mariners: 5-5, .206 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: David Price: (hamstring), Dustin May: (right arm), Corey Knebel: (lat), Tommy Kahnle: (tommy john surgery), Brusdar Graterol: (forearm), Tony Gonsolin: (shoulder), Caleb Ferguson: (elbow), Scott Alexander: (shoulder), AJ Pollock: (hamstring), Cody Bellinger: (calf), Edwin Rios: (shoulder), Zach McKinstry: (back).

Mariners: Casey Sadler: (right shoulder), James Paxton: (left forearm), Ljay Newsome: (right elbow), Andres Munoz: (elbow), Keynan Middleton: (right biceps), Nick Margevicius: (left shoulder), Marco Gonzales: (forearm), Ken Giles: (elbow), Jake Fraley: (left hamstring), Shed Long Jr.: (shin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press