Kiko Kostadinov x Asics

Kiko Kostadinov’s women’s wear designers, Laura and Deanna Fanning, are expanding the brand’s eccentric ethos in their third and final installment of their collaboration with Asics. The release of the Gel Teserakt is an embodiment of what the brand already represents within its ready-to-wear: strong, with a play on perceptions. Unlike previous drops, the designers have focused on restyling the dimensions of the Asics runner by keeping the upper minimal with the Gel technology tooling.

The utilization of a playful tri-tonal color scheme draws attention directly to the sole of the shoe while simultaneously using the men’s wear counterpart, Gel-Kiril’s Flytefoam propel midsole. These silhouettes will come in gunmetal and gold which will be available in select retailers on Oct. 24.



During such unprecedented times, the designers have had time to reflect on what they’d like to strengthen upon Kiko Kostadinov’s women’s wear and expand on pieces they feel strongly about while connecting more with their desired audience. “Quarantine at times felt quite introspective, time really slowed down and at times became faster,” they said. “Creatively it allowed us to slow down and focus on details and hand work.”

Both gravitating toward different areas when designing, Laura focuses on the woven garments and Deanna stirs into knitwear and accessories, which have helped balance out the stories the ready-to-wear pieces have portrayed the past few seasons. Moving forward and adapting to a new digital norm, the Kiko designers are trying new methods of displaying products online by starting up their online store, kikokostadinov.com, with a selection of edited pieces. “Having a virtual space that can convey a feeling or mood that parallels the clothing is a vital tool when collections are unable to be seen in store,” they noted.

