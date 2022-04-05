Hundred draft: Pollard first man selected while Australians boost women’s teams

Sonia Twigg, PA
·3 min read
West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard was the first pick of the 2022 men’s Hundred draft while Australia’s World Cup winners dominated the opening women’s selections.

The 34-year-old Pollard will join London Spirit after going for the highest possible price of £125,000 when the draft took place behind closed doors on Monday.

Pollard’s fellow West Indian stars Andre Russell and Dwayne Bravo were also snapped up for the maximum amount, the all-rounders joining Manchester Originals and Northern Superchargers respectively.

Kieron Pollard
Kieron Pollard, right, is heading to London Spirit this summer (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Spirit also splashed out £125k for England spinner Liam Dawson and £75k for Australian fast bowler Riley Meredith as they remodel their squad after finishing bottom of last season’s standings.

Dawson, part of the Southern Brave squad that won the inaugural Hundred title last season, said: “It’s an honour but I was surprised to be one of the first picks in the draft for the Hundred this year.”

Welsh Fire bolstered their batting with the signing of Joe Clarke for £125k.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa and South Africa batter David Miller will also be heading to Cardiff as overseas signings alongside Pakistan paceman Naseem Shah. Fire also re-signed Somerset batter Tom Banton.

“To be second pick in the Hundred draft is really quite something,” Clarke said. “I’m honoured that Welsh Fire have chosen me to join their side.

“We’ve got the makings of a great side and we want to be up the top of the table.”

Alongside Russell, the Originals also signed English white-ball specialist Laurie Evans and Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga.

Pakistan fast bowler Wahab Riaz will be part of the overseas contingent at the Superchargers alongside Bravo.

Bravo said: “I’m really looking forward to joining the Northern Superchargers this summer. Last year’s competition turned a lot of heads so Sir Champions is excited to play the format and see the music and crowds for myself. Bring it on.”

Australian stars were in high demand in the women’s draft, with Spirit swooping for Beth Mooney and Megan Schutt just two days after they helped their country beat England in the World Cup final.

West Indies all-rounder Deandra Dottin topped the women’s pick for the Manchester Originals, going for £25k, having been at London Spirit previously.

England opener Tammy Beaumont made the switch from Spirit to Welsh Fire where she will be joined by Australian duo Rachael Haynes and Annabel Sutherland, the former having just finished as the second-highest run scorer at the World Cup.

West Indies’ Hayley Matthews completes the overseas contingent at Fire, with former England pair Fran Wilson and Alex Hartley also moving to Cardiff from Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals respectively.

Jenny Gunn joined the Northern Superchargers, while the Originals signed Amy Satterthwaite to link up with the retained Sophie Ecclestone – the top-ranked limited-overs bowler in the women’s world rankings – and South African Lizelle Lee.

Oval Invincibles signed overseas players Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw and Hilton Cartwright, with Narine the headline pick at £125,000.

Trent Rockets brought in Tom Kohler-Cadmore from the Northern Superchargers and overseas player Colin Munro, who was previously with the Originals.

The Rockets also strongly bolstered their women’s squad with the signings of World Cup-winning Australia captain Meg Lanning and leg-spinner Alana King along with South Africa’s Mignon Du Preez.

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw