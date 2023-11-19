Kieran Trippier withdraws from England squad ahead of trip to North Macedonia

(Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier will play no part in England’s final Euro 2024 qualifier as the defender has withdrawn from the national team squad due to a personal matter.

The team underwent their final training session at Tottenham Hotspur’s training ground earlier today before they fly out to Skopje for the match against North Macedonia tomorrow night.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, the England social media account announced Trippier’s departure saying: “22 players are out for today’s session at Spurs Official’s training ground ahead of our final Euro 2024 qualifier.

“[Kieran Trippier] has departed the ThreeLions camp, owing to a personal matter and will not travel to North Macedonia.”

Details are why Trippier pulled out of the squad remain unknown for now but Newcastle United confirmed that the 33-year-old had returned to the club following his appearance against Malta last Friday.

22 players are out for today's session at @SpursOfficial's training ground ahead of our final #EURO2024 qualifier.@trippier2 has departed the #ThreeLions camp, owing to a personal matter and will not travel to North Macedonia. pic.twitter.com/jl01Gm8Sko — England (@England) November 19, 2023

They wrote on X: “Newcastle United can confirm that [Kieran Trippier] has returned home from the England squad due to a personal matter.

“Tripps played 90 minutes as the Three Lions defeated Malta 2-0 in a Euro 2024 qualifier at Wembley on Friday but will miss Monday’s trip to North Macedonia.”

Gareth Southgate is unlikely to call up a replacement for the right-back but Trippier’s withdrawal means England are lacking in cover at left-back. The versatile defender switched over to the left side of the pitch during the match against Malta as Southgate wanted to assert more control on the game.

Story continues

Manchester City’s Kyle Walker will likely replace Trippier in the starting line-up with Fikayo Tomori covering the left-back role.

England have already qualified as Group C winners for Euro 2024 having beaten Malta 2-0 on Friday. They have 19 points from their seven games and should have no trouble against North Macedonia tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Newcastle’s next game is against Chelsea on Saturday 25 November.