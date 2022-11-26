Kieran Trippier understands England fans’ frustration but insists USA draw was ‘good point’

Mark Mann-Bryans
·3 min read

Kieran Trippier understands why England fans jeered the team following their goalless draw with the United States but insists they will be ready for a “battle” against Wales.

Having started their World Cup campaign with a 6-2 thrashing of Iran, England regressed in Friday’s meeting with the US, who were the better side in a Group B meeting which ended in stalemate.

Gareth Southgate’s side are still firm favourites to advance into the round of 16 but a tepid display, with just one meaningful shot on target, left supporters unhappy and boos were heard inside the Al Bayt Stadium at full-time.

“Of course the fans want to see goals and to win matches,” said Trippier when asked about the mixed reaction. “But all I can say to that is that the commitment from the boys is there, we give 100 percent in every single game.

“Of course we understand the frustration because we didn’t win the game but we gave everything, a point is a good result. The one thing about my teammates and myself is we give everything, as soon as we cross that white line, we give everything to win.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t win but it’s a good point – we kept a clean sheet, it is a good point for us in the group and we just move on now, focus on the next game.”

England’s third and final group game comes against neighbours Wales on Tuesday evening, with Rob Page’s men all-but eliminated having lost to Iran and drawn with the United States.

England top Group B heading into the final game and know progress is assured so long as they avoid a 4-0 loss on Tuesday.

But Trippier admits there is an extra bite to the meeting in Al Rayyan and that England will be raring to go as he backed Southgate’s young stars to shine.

“The motivation is there, England v Wales is a massive game,” added the Newcastle full-back. “So all we can do now is recover, review the game where we could have done better of course and get ready for the next battle.

“Every single team in our group are in the top 20. So you can’t underestimate any team, you have to give respect and we certainly do to Iran, USA and Wales.

“The one thing I will say, you see the young players in our team they are playing at such a high level now anyway, from the Premier League, Champions League, Bundesliga.

The one thing about my team-mates and myself...as soon as we cross that white line, we give everything to win

Kieran Trippier

“So I think they’ve got that experience, so myself as an older player, we’ve got a few other players, we are just there for them.

“We want those players just to play on the biggest stage in the world and express themselves, enjoy it.

“That’s the most important thing, show your ability to the world. So we’re always there for them, they know that if they need to speak to us but we don’t want to put too much pressure on them. Just go out there when you’re on the pitch and just express yourself.”

