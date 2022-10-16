England vs Belgium. UEFA Nations League. Picture By Richard Pelham /NMC Pool. Kieran Trippier - Kieran Trippier isn't just England's fittest right-back – he is the best - NEWS GROUP

Kieran Trippier is not the most exciting right-back in the country, but he might just be the best. Where others offer flair, he offers reassurance. Where some thrill you with their surging runs forward on the flank, he provides stability.

That is not the sort of language people want to read and hear but it would be a mistake to underestimate how important those qualities are, especially in an England side that will never play with the handbrake off while Gareth Southgate remains manager.

Of the four English right-backs competing to start for England at the World Cup next month, Trippier is far from the sexy option, but he is probably the most dependable.

Kyle Walker is faster and can play as a third centre-back, Reece James is more dynamic and more of a goal threat in open play, Trent Alexander-Arnold is the most creative full-back in Europe, but in terms of an all round package, Trippier has a little bit of everything.

He is good going forward, brilliant from set pieces and defends with discipline, maturity and tenacity. He reads the game as well as anyone. He is good at everything and outstanding at some.

In short, if you want a right-back to do what a right-back must, he is the one you rely on.

It is one of the fads of modern football that we tend to forget that the primary job of a right-back is to defend, to mark the opposition winger and extinguish their threat.

It is to stop crosses, win tackles, make clearances, seize possession and anticipate interceptions. It is about knowing when to cover the centre-backs, when to stay wide, when to push up, when to hold the line. It is about protecting your goal from the players who are in the opposition line up to damage it.

Trippier does this as well as anyone. Just ask Jadon Sancho, who was marked out of the game by his former England team-mate and eventually disappeared from it.

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - October 16, 2022 Manchester United's Jadon Sancho (R) in action with Newcastle United's Kieran Trippier (L) - Kieran Trippier isn't just England's fittest right-back – he is the best - REUTERS

Sancho cost Manchester United £73million, but was made to look like a player worth a tenth of that. It was as good a defensive performance as you will see from a full-back this season. Sancho looked crushed by the experience. In the second half, he did not even look like he wanted the ball, so easily was Trippier taking it off him.

Story continues

There will be teams England can beat without Trippier in the side, but in the tough games, when Southgate’s side will be put under pressure, when they might not have as much of the ball as they would like and when the opposition have a serious threat out wide, Trippier is the one who inspires the most confidence to deal with it.

These are worrying times for Southgate, with Manchester City’s Walker and Chelsea’s James injured and far from certain to be back - and even less likely to be match fit - when England travel to Qatar for the World Cup.

Alexander-Arnold was back on the bench for Liverpool against Manchester City this weekend, but Southgate has made it pretty clear that he has misgivings about the younger man’s defensive qualities. Trippier will play ahead of him, which means Southgate needs the 32-year-old to stay fit and healthy. So too, does Newcastle manager Eddie Howe.

Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool receives treatment during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool - Kieran Trippier isn't just England's fittest right-back – he is the best - GETTY IMAGES

Trippier was his first signing back in January and is the natural leader of this vibrant and upwardly mobile Newcastle side. He organises others as well as look after himself and it was his arrival, for just £15m from Atletico Madrid, that helped persuade the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak to also move to Tyneside.

It was the first time Newcastle had signed a current England international since Michael Owen arrived from Real Madrid in 2005. It made a statement; it meant Newcastle were serious players again.

“He is a very important player for us, first and foremost,” said Howe. “That is what he is focused on at the moment but he has been incredible this year. I can’t speak highly enough of him.

“He is fine, he is fit, there are no injury problems for him and I thought he was outstanding today. His leadership skills are so important.”

Newcastle will not be wrapping Trippier up in cotton wool. He is far too important to them to do that, but of all the players heading into the World Cup, he is arguably now the one England can least afford to lose.