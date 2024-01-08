Kieran Culkin Had 3 Choice Words For Pedro Pascal After Beating Him At The Golden Globes

Kieran Culkin and Pedro Pascal at the Golden Globes

More than 20 years after his first nomination, Kieran Culkin finally won a Golden Globe on Sunday night.

The actor beat some seriously stiff competition to scoop the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series ― Drama thanks to his performance as Roman Roy in “Succession.”

And as fans of Kieran’s might have anticipated, the speech started off on a chaotic note and just kept going.

kieran culkin’s incredible, hilarious, and touching acceptance speech pic.twitter.com/MYZ9PSEHKs — bat! (@noplotjustvibes) January 8, 2024

Kieran got the ball rolling by apologising for “burping” into the mic due to apparent “indigestion,” before referencing his wife Jazz Charlton and saying: “I’ve blown it already, Jazz. You were right. You said, ‘just say thanks and leave.’ You were right.”

He then gave a shout-out to one of his fellow nominees, adding: “Thanks to ‘Succession’ I’ve been in here a couple of times. It’s nice but I’d sort of accepted that I was never going to be on this stage. So this is a nice moment.

“Suck it, Pedro! Sorry! Mine!”

The cameras then cut to a beaming Pedro Pascal in the audience, who played along by pretending to cry at Kieran’s choice words.

"Suck it, Pedro!"



Kieran Culkin jokingly roasts Pedro Pascal as he accepts the #GoldenGlobe for Best Actor in a TV Drama. pic.twitter.com/SoE6NzOIsG — Variety (@Variety) January 8, 2024

After thanking the team at ‘Succession,’ Kieran was urged to conclude his speech, to which he responded: “I know! Wrap it up!”

“I’m going to really quickly just thank three amazing women in my life. My manager, without whom I wouldn’t’ have a career, my wife Jazz for putting up with ... this and all the ... that comes with it. And my wonderful mum. Mum, thank you so much for doing everything you did for us. You’re an amazing woman.”

