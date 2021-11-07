Kieran Culkin Finally Gets The 'SNL' Lift He Hankered For 30 Years Ago

“Succession” star Kieran Culkin was hoisted by “Saturday Night Live” crew members at the end of the program in a move he yearned for 30 years ago, he revealed in his monologue as a first-time host of “SNL.”

Culkin appeared on “SNL” in 1991 at the age of 9 along with his big brother, “Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin. But Mac was the one in the spotlight, and he was hoisted into the air by cast members as the show closed.

Little Kieran was “clearly jealous,” Culkin revealed after showing a clip of the scene. “My brother’s there, he’s got his arms up, all victorious. And I’m there, down on the ground, like, ‘What about me, I want uppies.’”

Forlorn Kieran turned to then-“SNL” cast member Kevin Nealon for a half-hearted lift.

“I wanted to show that clip for two reasons: One, in the hopes that someone ... will pick me up again at the end of the show,” said Culkin. “And two, because I have been waiting 30 years to be back on this stage.”

He got his wish. And he loved it.

In another blast from the past, “Saturday Night Live” tweeted scenes of Mac and Kieran on the program when they were boys.

30 years ago! Here’s Kieran and Macaulay Culkin on SNL back in 1991 pic.twitter.com/tLvcsWcyry — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) November 6, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.