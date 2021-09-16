Your kids want a spooky basket—here's everything you need to know about this Halloween trend

Spooky baskets, boo baskets, boo buckets—whatever you call them—are the latest Halloween trend.

Move over Easter: There’s a new basket in town! Now there’s a boo basket, or spooky basket, for Halloween, and it’s one of the hottest holiday trends for handing out treats—without the tricks.

Similar to the way neighbors tell one another, "You've been booed!" by leaving boo baskets on doorsteps to spread the Halloween cheer, this gets the kids in on the fun. Make up the baskets for your child to enjoy, or encourage them for their friends. Whatever you decide, we have lots of ideas for the best boo baskets that are sure to make this a favorite tradition for years to come.

How to make a spooky basket

Start with a basket

Whether you call them boo baskets, spooky baskets, or boo buckets, you're going to need one of these to start.

You’re gonna need something to hold all of those treats. We love the idea of getting a basket that you can repurpose the whole year long. Another idea is getting a candy bucket that they can start as the basis of a child's spooky basket, and then reused for trick-or-treating.

Add a boo-tiful name plate

Personalize with a festive name tag.

Personalization is everything. We love these spooky little name plates in iconic Halloween colors and shapes.

Find a fa-boo-lous craft

Have them try one of these boo-tiful crafts!

Your Halloween craft doesn’t need to get too out of hand. Even something as simple as a sticker set or a coloring book will help make the holiday more about the fun and festive moment and less about the sugar high.

Add some swag

Sensory toys are just right to have on hand for when the sugar crash hits.

Sure you can load them up on candy, but they'll be getting plenty of that on Halloween night. Sensory toys are all the rage these days, so maybe give them a treat they'll play with and that will help center them, post-sugar rush.

Give a spook-tacular book

These books are such a treat!

We can recommend some great monster books, but if you’re looking for something more tame, our favorites for younger kids include classics like Room on the Broom and Little Blue Truck’s Halloween.

Grab some pajamas for your "boo"

These fun and festive Halloween pajamas are perfectly cozy to last them all year long.

A comfy set of PJs are just right for settling into the spirit of Halloween. What’s more, these will be cozy to wear long after the candy is gone.

Add a cuddly stuffie to their boo crew

A sweet stuffie is just right for a nightmare-free Halloween night.

A plush toy after a night of spooking is just what every kid needs to settle down. Bats, ghosts, and jack-o'-lanterns get the cuddle treatment with these sweet stuffies.

Buy one pre-made!

If you just don’t have the time, or you want to have someone do the creativity part for you, here are some of our favorite pre-made spooky baskets for every type of kid.

1. A totally customizable basket

These adorable baskets won't have them boo-ing at all!

Child, adult, grandparent—you name it—these baskets can be fully customizable for whomever you want to gift with a spooky basket. We love the high-quality felt exterior and the creative ideas for Halloween-themed gifts.

Get the CrackkCrochet Halloween Boo Basket at Etsy for $15

2. A spooky snack pack

This basket is a full on snack attack!

Whatever their tastes, this basket should fit the bill. Brimming over with savory snacks, sweets, and treats, this is a perfect option for a fa-boo-lous night of snacking.

Get the Spooky Snack Halloween Basket at Etsy for $33.95

3. A family-sized option

This super-sized spooky basket is perfect for a family.

If you want to gift a family (or celebrate with your own), this oversized basket is just right to please everyone—no matter what their tastes.

Get the Hauntingly Good Halloween Basket at Bestgiftbasketswithstyle.com for $69.99

4. A mini boo bucket

We love these crayon-filled cuties for a smaller boo bucket.

For just a little something to start the spooky season. These adorable buckets have a ghoulish theme and are filled with handmade crayons in Halloween-style shapes, like skulls, bats, and jack-o'-lanterns.

Get the Mini Boo Bucket at Etsy for $6.30

5. Tween- and teen-style boo baskets

Your teen or tween will have a new found love for Halloween with one of these cool baskets.

We think kids of all ages should be able to keep the trick-or-treating going. They may pretend to be over Halloween, but deep down—we promise—they desperately want some treats. Whether they are feeling too old to go door-to-door, or just need a little kickstart to their festivities, we like this big kid approach to the a spooky basket. Filled with scrunchies, lip glosses, and more mature treats, this boo basket is just right for the tween and teen set.

Get the Halloween cosmetic-filled Boo Bucket from Etsy for $20

6. A cool boo bucket

The boo bucket these treats come in is just right for trick-or-treating.

This spooky basket has none of the twee of other options, but all of the spook. A sturdy plastic bucket houses customizable treat options that kids of all ages will like.

Get the Custom Halloween Bucket from Etsy for $10

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: The best spooky basket ideas for kids this Halloween