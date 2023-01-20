Kids’ sleepwear, including 10,000 sold only on Amazon, recalled for being too flammable

The latest round of children’s sleepwear recalls for failing federal flammability standards hit Friday, yanking 10,790 units of NewCosplay sleepwear sold exclusively on Amazon, 2,400 children’s robes by Vaenait Baby and 38,740 design-it-yourself pajamas by Selfie Craft.

Each of the eight recall hazard statements say the products failed “to meet the federal flammability standards for children’s sleepwear, posing a risk of burn injuries to children.”

No injuries have been reported.

▪ Selfie Craft recalled 38,740 pajama sets of a long-sleeved shirt and pants. They’re sized ages 3 through 12 with 26 designs: Birthday Boy; Birthday Boy (The Tot Exclusive); Birthday Girl; Birthday Girl (The Tot Exclusive); Cutesy Christmas; Dinosaur; Easter (The Tot Exclusive); Funny Bunny; Halloween (The Tot Exclusive); Hanukkah (The Tot Exclusive); Hanukkah; Happy Holidays; Ice Kream Kitty; Kawaii; Let It Snow; Mermaid; Positivity Powers; Princess; Reindeer; Sleeping Sloth; Space Adventures; Superhero Comic; Trick Or Treat; Unicorn; Valentine’s Day; and Yule-Icorn.

If you have these pajamas, cut them in half vertically and email the photo to info@selfiecraft.co.uk. If you have any questions, call Selfie Craft at 800-423-4618, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to midnight, Eastern time.

Selfie Craft pajama set in Birthday Boy

▪ Shanghai Xunao Elevator recalled 2,140 NewCosplay sleepwear pieces in pink flying squirrel, gray flying squirrel and coffee flying squirrel, 4T through 10 years.

Shanghai Xunao wants consumers to cut the sleepwear in half and email a photo of the destroyed sleepwear to chenye1964@163.com for a full refund. If you have any questions, shoot an email to that address or call Amazon 888-871-7108, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Shanghai Xunao Elevator NewCosplay Grey Flying Squirrel children’s sleepwear

▪ Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center recalled 1,930 NewCosplay long-sleeved, button-up, one-piece children’s sleepwear pieces in 4T through 10 in panda, dinosaur and cow.

Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center wants consumers to cut the sleepwear in half and email a photo of the destroyed sleepwear to ttdd024@163.com. If you have any questions, email that address or call Amazon 888-871-7108, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Shanghai Jinhui Gardening Center NewCosplay children’s sleepwear panda

▪ Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company recalled 3,300 NewCosplay long-sleeved, button-up one-piece sleepwear pieces in 4T through 10 in designs of black cat; black penguin; black pig; gray elephant; gray penguin; kangaroo; koala; panda; pink pig; unicorn; red eye panda; white chicken; and yellow chicken.

Consumers should destroy the garments by cutting them in half and email Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company a photo of the destroyed garment at 591025473@qq.com. If you have any questions, email that address or call Amazon 888-871-7108, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Shanghai Jing Cheng Landscape Engineering Company NewCosplay children’s sleepwear kangaroo

▪ Hainan Chong Yu Industrial recalled 2,360 NewCosplay pieces of sleepwear, sizes 4T through 10 years, with characters Olaf (Frozen), Tigger, Donkey, Mike Wazowski (Monsters Inc.) and Sullivan (Monsters University).

Hainan Chong Yu wants consumers to cut the sleepwear in half, take a picture and email it to lingershierhao22@163.com for a full refund. If you have any questions, email that address or call Amazon 888-871-7108, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Hainan Chong Yu Industrial New Cosplay children’s sleepwear Mike Wazowski

▪ Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material recalled 280 NewCosplay pieces of sleepwear, sizes 4T through 10 years with pink pig, blue elephant and lion characters.

Weihai wants consumers to cut the sleepwear in half, take a picture and email it to suzhoudt123@163.com for a full refund. If you have any questions, email that address or call Amazon 888-871-7108, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Weihai Juanhai Decoration Material NewCosplay children’s sleepwear Blue Elephant

▪ Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading recalled 780 NewCosplay pieces of sleepwear, sizes 4T through 10 years, in yellow chicken, white chicken, raccoon, koala, giraffe, cow, panda, purple unicorn, rainbow yellow unicorn, pink unicorn, blue unicorn and star unicorn characters.

Mianzhu Ye Xin wants consumers to cut the sleepwear in half, take a picture and email it to lingbahao08@163.com for a full refund. If you have any questions, email that address or call Amazon 888-871-7108, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Eastern time.

Mianzhu Ye Xin Trading NewCosplay childen’s sleepwear Giraffe

▪ Vaenait Baby recalled 2,400 children’s polyester robes, lot No. 58644-88, which can be found on the side seam label. They were sold in sizes 12 months to 7 years in sky, gray, ivory, pink and yellow.

Vaenait Baby wants customers to cut the robes in half, take a picture and email the photo to vaenaitamerica@hotmail.com. Those folks with questions can email that address or call 888-210-0252, Monday through Friday, 12:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., Eastern time.