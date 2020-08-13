'The kids are in shock': Family says 6 children were home when Florida woman was fatally shot by ex-boyfriend

INDIANTOWN, Fla. — Brian Morales-Rosado's first day of the new Warfield Elementary school year in his virtual home classroom was one no one could ever imagine.

As the 10-year-old stared at his teacher and classmates on his computer monitor Tuesday morning, shouting erupted around him.

Donald L. Williams, a former boyfriend of his mother, Maribel Morales-Rosado, had entered the home with a gun, Martin County sheriff's officials said.

Williams pointed the gun at the child's head, and shot the boy's mother, who died later that day, said Brian's uncle, Jose Crespo.

"He's still traumatized," said Crespo, Morales-Rosado's brother, adding the boy didn't sleep Tuesday night.

Five siblings, ages 9 to 17, were also in the home at the time and all six children are traumatized, he said. A few years ago, their father died in a car crash.

Christopher Flores, Morales-Rosado's fiancé, said the children have been asking for and miss their mom.

"The kids are in shock," he said. "Their mom is gone and I have to be strong."

The children are staying with their grandmother, Morales-Rosado's mother.

Williams, 27, is in the St. Lucie County Jail without bond, charged with premeditated murder, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill, one count of burglary to a structure and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Wednesday, family members and friends stood in front of Morales-Rosado's home with candles and pictures of the 32-year-old. They shared memories of how much she loved hibiscus flowers, her family and the beach.

Flores said he started dating Morales-Rosado on July 4, 2017 and planned to marry her later this year.

"She was a simple woman," he said. "She wanted to get married at the beach."

He said his fiancée loved animals and had three goats. One day, she planned to get a bigger home for her children and start a farm, he said.

View photos Several dozen candles flicker in the morning light around a portrait of Maribel Morales-Rosado, at a memorial in front of her home on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, where she was shot multiple times by her ex-boyfriend, Donald L. Williams according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, on Tuesday, and died from her injuries. More

Martin County Sheriff Will Snyder said Williams went to Morales-Rosado's home and shot her multiple times in the presence of her children.

He is suspected of using a handgun stolen in 2015.

Williams then got onto a community bus. The driver told deputies she saw a bag in Williams' hand, became suspicious and called 911.

The sheriff’s SWAT team, training nearby, took Williams into custody.

Williams' arrest affidavit and other records related to the shooting have not been released.

View photos Jose Crespo (left) comforts his mother Ana H. Rosado, as she morns the loss of her daughter, and his sister, Maribel Morales-Rosado, who was shot at her home in Indiantown on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, by her ex-boyfriend Donald L. Williams according to Martin County Sheriff William Snyder, and died from her injuries. "She wants justice for her daughter," Crespo said of his mother's wishes, as they mourn in front of Maribel's home on Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Indiantown. More

Ana H. Rosado, the mother of Morales-Rosado, said she and her other family members will fight for justice for her daughter.

"It's not going to be an easy battle, but I have to fight for my grandchildren," she said.

Martin County School District spokeswoman Jennifer DeShazo said Wednesday the teacher conducting a lesson while the incident happened requested her name and information not be released.

"As you can imagine, this has been an extremely traumatic event for this teacher to process," DeShazo said.

The family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for expenses caused by the shooting.

Crespo said the family is in the process of planning a funeral.

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Florida woman's fatal shooting death leaves 6 children 'traumatized'