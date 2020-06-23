‘Kids, Race And Unity’: Alicia Keys-Hosted Nick News Special Features BLM Leaders & More

Click here to read the full article.

Alicia Keys is set to host Kids, Race and Unity: A Nick News Special, an hourlong program set for 7 p.m. June 29 on Nickelodeon. The special aims to amplify the voices and experiences of black kids across the country.

Also set to simulcast on TeenNick, Nicktoons and the Nick app and YouTube channel, Kids, Race and Unity will feature the leaders of the Black Lives Matter movement answering questions from real kids. It also will offer tools for families to have constructive conversations about race and inclusivity and highlight teenage activists who are fighting racial injustice.

It will be the first of a series of Nick News specials that will air on Nickelodeon in the coming months.

Keys will lead a series of conversations with special guests, including the Black Lives Matter co-founders Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza and Opal Tometi; teen activist Marley Dias, founder of the #1000BlackGirlsBook campaign; 12-year-old singer Keedron Bryant; Antiracist Baby author Ibram X. Kendi; Jade Fuller, Nya Collins, Zee Thomas, Kennedy Green, Emma Rose Smith and Mikayla Smith, the Nashville teenagers who founded Teens4Equality; social media star Tabitha Brown and her family; and family therapist Dr. George James.

